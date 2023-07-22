BB vs CTSA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 22, 2023

The Bulawayo Braves (BB) will lock horns with the Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) in the sixth match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, July 22. The match is set to commence at 10.30 pm IST.

The Bulawayo Braves won the rescheduled season opener against the Harare Hurricanes, defeating them by a good margin of 49 runs. However, they failed to keep up in the following game against the Joburg Buffaloes by 10 runs.

On the other hand, the Cape Town Samp Army had a rough start, losing their first game against the Durban Qalandars by eight runs. Karim Janat (30), Parthiv Patel (37), and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (19) were the top performers from their side.

Following are the three players you can select as the captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming BB vs CTSA Dream11 match.

#3 Ben McDermott (BB) - 7.5 credits

BBL - Scorchers v Hurricanes

Ben McDermott had an impressive performance in the Vitality T20 Blast, where he scored 407 runs in 15 matches at a commendable average of 31.30. He made his T10 debut in the first game of the Bulawayo Braves. McDermott scored 31 runs in the last two games, striking at 193.75 with five boundaries.

Given his recent form, the Australian will aim to further enhance his skills and bring his best game to the upcoming BB vs CTSA Dream11 match.

#2 Karim Janat (CTSA) - 8.0 credits

Karim Janat has made his impression in the T10 format with his all-round abilities. He has scored 256 runs in 25 games at a strike rate of 170+ and maintains an average of 23.27.

The Afghanistan all-rounder has also chipped in with vital wickets with his medium pace and variations making him a wise choice for BB vs CTSA Dream11 teams.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza is unquestionably the best choice for the captain of your BB vs CTSA Dream11 teams. He has been performing exceptionally well in all limited-over formats this year, making contributions with both the bat and ball.

Raza struck an excellent half-century in the first game and also took a 3-wicket haul. However, in the previous game, he underperformed with the bat but took a wicket for the Braves.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's BB vs CTSA Dream11 Contest? Sikandar Raza Karim Janat 0 votes