BB vs DB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 23, 2023

The Bulawayo Braves (BB) will lock horns with the Durban Qalandars (DB) in the ninth match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 23. The match is scheduled to commence at 10.30 pm IST.

The Bulawayo Braves are now ranked in the middle of the points table with two points. After their first win against the Harare Hurricanes, they have now suffered two back-to-back losses against the Joburg Buffaloes and the Cape Town Samp Army.

On the other hand, the Durban Qalandars have won both their games and are ranked above the Braves. They are eyeing their third win in today’s encounter.

On that note, the following are the three players you can select as the captain or vice-captain for the upcoming BB vs DB Dream11 match.

#3 Ben McDermott (BB) - 7.5 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast Final

The wicketkeeper-batter from the Bulawayo Braves, Ben McDermott, has been making a strong impact in the shortest format of the game. He has emerged as the second-highest scorer for his team after Sikandar Raza, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 175.75.

In addition to his batting contributions, McDermott has also been efficient behind the stumps, effecting a couple of dismissals for the Braves. His skills as a gloveman add further value to his selection in the wicketkeeper section of fantasy cricket teams.

#2 Taskin Ahmed (BB) - 7.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd T20 International

Taskin Ahmed is having a great run in limited-overs cricket since March 2023. The Bangladesh pacer has been consistently performing well since the Ireland series and has managed to take wickets in every match since then.

In the ongoing tournament, Taskin has already picked up five wickets and has been economical with his bowling, not giving away many runs.

The right-arm fast bowler finds himself in second spot among the top wicket-takers leaderboard. Given his consistent wicket-taking abilities, Taskin Ahmed will be a safe choice for the vice-captain of your BB vs DB Dream11 teams.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sikandar Raza is the most reliable option for the captaincy role in your BB vs DB Dream11 teams. He has been in top form for the Bulawayo Braves, excelling both as a batter and a bowler. So far in the tournament, Raza has scored 80 runs in three matches and has picked up four wickets.

Looking at his overall T10 record, the Zimbabwean all-rounder has amassed 338 runs in 18 matches and has also been successful in claiming 16 wickets. This makes him a valuable and versatile contender for the upcoming match.

