BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 16

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Durgapur Dazzlers in the 16th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.
With just a single win from five matches so far, Barrackpore Bashers are fifth in the table and have struggled all season. Their last match was abandoned. Durgapur Dazzlers, meanwhile, have won three of their four matches and are second in the table.
BB vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today
BB XI
Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Vikas Singh, Kaushal Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhisek Tamang, Sourav Mondal
DD XI
Abhishek Raman (c), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Habib Gandhi (wk), Mirzadanish Alam, Writtick Chatterjee, Arka Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor, Sayan Ghosh
Match Details
BB vs DD, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 16
Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.
Today’s BB vs DD Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
SH Gandhi could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He scored 71 runs recently and his knock included four boundaries and six sixes.
All-rounders
SK Yadav is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Side. He picked up three wickets in the most recent game.
W Chatterjee can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has picked up five wickets so far.
Bowlers
A Chatterjee will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped four wickets in the competition.
Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team
W Chatterjee (DD) – 221 points
S Das Sr (DD) – 214 points
SK Yadav (BB) – 212 points
S Chatterjee (BB) – 196 points
A Chaterjee (DD) – 161 points
Important stats for BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team
W Chatterjee: 5 wickets
S Das Sr: 5 wickets
SK Yadav: 6 wickets
S Chatterjee: 122 runs
A Chaterjee: 4 wickets
BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: SH Gandhi, S Chatterjee, A Das, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, V Singh, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, D Dubbey
Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: SK Yadav
Fantasy Suggestion #2: SH Gandhi, S Chatterjee, A Das, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, S Mondal, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, D Dubbey
Captain: S Das Sr, Vice-Captain: S Chatterjee