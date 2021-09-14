BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 16

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Durgapur Dazzlers in the 16th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

With just a single win from five matches so far, Barrackpore Bashers are fifth in the table and have struggled all season. Their last match was abandoned. Durgapur Dazzlers, meanwhile, have won three of their four matches and are second in the table.

BB vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Vikas Singh, Kaushal Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhisek Tamang, Sourav Mondal

DD XI

Abhishek Raman (c), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Habib Gandhi (wk), Mirzadanish Alam, Writtick Chatterjee, Arka Sarkar, Aritra Chatterjee, Noman Manzoor, Sayan Ghosh

Match Details

BB vs DD, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 16

Date and Time: 14th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

SH Gandhi could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He scored 71 runs recently and his knock included four boundaries and six sixes.

All-rounders

SK Yadav is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Side. He picked up three wickets in the most recent game.

W Chatterjee can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has picked up five wickets so far.

Bowlers

A Chatterjee will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped four wickets in the competition.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee (DD) – 221 points

S Das Sr (DD) – 214 points

SK Yadav (BB) – 212 points

S Chatterjee (BB) – 196 points

A Chaterjee (DD) – 161 points

Important stats for BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team

W Chatterjee: 5 wickets

S Das Sr: 5 wickets

SK Yadav: 6 wickets

S Chatterjee: 122 runs

A Chaterjee: 4 wickets

BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: SH Gandhi, S Chatterjee, A Das, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, V Singh, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, D Dubbey

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: SK Yadav

BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: SH Gandhi, S Chatterjee, A Das, S Chatterjee, W Chatterjee, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, S Mondal, A Chaterjee, S Ghosh, D Dubbey

Captain: S Das Sr, Vice-Captain: S Chatterjee

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava