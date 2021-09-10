BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 8

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Durgapur Dazzlers in the eighth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

With no wins from the two matches played so far, Barrackpore Bashers are in a spot of bother at the moment. They are at the bottom of the table and need to start finding wins. Meanwhile, Durgapur Dazzlers have also played two games this season, winning once and losing once.

BB vs DD Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vaibhav Yadav, Vikas Singh, Siddharth Singh, Sourav Paul (wk)

DD XI

Abhishek Raman (C), Abhishek Das, Subham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Abhishek Porel (wk), Ayan Bhattacharjee, Aritra Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, SK Fardeen Haque, Ravikant Singh, Sandipan Das

Match Details

BB vs DD, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs DD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Paul could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Das is a reliable batsman who rarely gives away his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He has scored 76 runs in two matches so far.

All-rounders

SK Yadav is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has picked up three wickets in the competition.

S Das Sr can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has scored 16 runs and has picked up three wickets.

Bowlers

S Ghosh is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team

S Ghosh (DD) – 120 points

S Das Sr (DD) – 114 points

A Das (DD) – 108 points

SK Yadav (BB) – 97 points

W Chatterjee (DD) – 89 points

Important stats for BB vs DD Dream11 prediction team

S Ghosh: 4 wickets

S Das Sr: 16 runs and 3 wickets

A Das: 76 runs

SK Yadav: 3 wickets

W Chatterjee: 17 runs and 2 wickets

BB vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Paul, A Das, S Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, K Ahmed, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, W Chatterjee, S Ghosh, A Chaterjee, V Yadav

Captain: SK Yadav, Vice-Captain: S Das Sr

BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Paul, A Das, S Chatterjee, S Chatterjee, S Das Sr, SK Yadav, W Chatterjee, S Ghosh, A Chaterjee, V Yadav, R Singh

Captain: W Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: A Das

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava