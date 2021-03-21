BB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bihar T20 Match - Mar 21st, 2021

Bhagalpur Bulls will lock horns with Gaya Gladiators in Match 3 of Bihar Cricket League 2021 at the Urja Stadium in Bihar.

Bhagalpur Bulls play their second game of the season, whereas Gaya Gladiators will play their season opener today. The two sides look evenly matched on paper. One can expect a close contest between them.

Squads to choose from

Bhagalpur Bulls

Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Prashant Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishav, Varun Raj, Satish Kumar, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj

Gaya Gladiators

Vikash Yadav, Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Shashank Upadhyay, Tabrez Alam, Harish Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh, Mritunjay Singh, Ankur Rai, Suraj Rathore, Apura Anand, Vikas Patel, Sidhnat Vijay, Aditya Pandey, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh

Predicted Playing Xi

Bhagalpur Bulls

Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Varun Raj, Manohar Jha.

Gaya Gladiators

Vikash Yadav, Pranav Singh, Sabir Khan, Aniket Kumar, Tarun Kumar, Rishav Rakesh, Sachin KR Singh, Ankur Rai, Vikas Patel, Rajesh Singh, Deelip Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Bhagalpur Bulls vs Gaya Gladiators, Match 3

Date & Time: 21st March at 2:00 PM

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar

Pitch Report

The track at Urja Stadium assists pacers as conditions suit them. With decent bounce on offer, fast bowlers will have the upper hand in the game.

Batters will have to work hard to pile up runs on the board. Winning the toss and bowling first would be the ideal option.

Bihar T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BB vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aspaq Ahmed, Sabir Khan, Ankit Singh, Aniket Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Sachin KR Singh, Harsh Kumar, Apurva Anand, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Mukesh Kumar.

Captain: Sachin KR Singh Vice-Captain: Manohar Jha

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vikas Yadav, MD Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Aniket Kumar, Shashi Shekhar, Sachin KR Singh, Prashant Srivastava, Apurva Anand, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Rashid Iqbal.

Captain: Prashant Srivastava Vice-Captain: MD Rahmatullah