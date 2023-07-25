BB vs JBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 25, 2023

The Bulawayo Braves (BB) will square off against the Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the 15th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, July 25.

The Braves clinched their second win of the tournament on Monday, beating the Harare Hurricanes by seven wickets, thanks to Sikandar Raza's game-changing knock of 70 (21). This win has pushed them up to the third position in the middle of the points table with a total of four points.

The Joburg Buffaloes, on the other hand, have had a tough time in the tournament, losing three out of four matches. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and will hope to turn their fortunes around and secure their second win in today's game.

Here are three players you can pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming BB vs JBL Dream11 match.

#3 Noor Ahmad (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

Noor Ahmad has been in fine form since the IPL 2023, showcasing his potential by chipping in with 16 wickets in 13 matches. In the ongoing T10 tournament, the Afghanistan tweaker has played three games for the Joburg Buffaloes and managed to claim five wickets.

With his variations and control, Noor Ahmad will be a crucial player in today's game. He will aim to add more wickets to his tally in the upcoming BB vs JBL Dream11 match.

#2 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan: 5th ODI

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez has left a strong impression with his exceptional performances on the field. Having played four matches, he has already picked up nine wickets at an average of 4.33. Hafeez has also scored 37 runs with the bat, making him a true asset as an all-rounder for the Buffaloes.

Due to his remarkable abilities, Hafeez is a valuable choice for the captain or vice-captain position in your BB vs JBL Dream11 teams.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter

Sikandar Raza, the in-form Zimbabwean all-rounder, has been making outstanding contributions with both his batting and bowling abilities. He scored his second half-century in the previous game, smashing r 70 runs off just 21 deliveries.

Holding the second position in the most runs leaderboard with 161 runs, Raza has also proven his worth as a bowler, picking up six wickets. Therefore, he is undoubtedly the ideal candidate for the captaincy role in your BB vs JBL Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's BB vs JBL Dream11 Contest? Mohammad Hafeez Sikandar Raza 0 votes