BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 22

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kharagpur Blasters in the 22nd match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Following three successive losses, Barrackpore Bashers managed to turn the situation around. They have won their last two games and will now be looking to consolidate their winning momentum.

Kharagpur Blasters, meanwhile, have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games.

BB vs KB Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Vikas Singh, Kaushal Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhisek Tamang, Sourav Mondal

KB XI

Gitmoy Basu, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Kumar, Prayas Ray Barman, Rishav Raj, Shivaang Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Md Kaif-I, Raj Kumar Lal, Sandipan Das

Match Details

BB vs KB, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 22

Date and Time: 17th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say on proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs KB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

SK Biswas could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He scored 71 runs recently and his knock included four boundaries and six sixes!

All-rounders

KJ Saifi is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for your BB vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 186 runs and has picked up a wicket so far.

SK Yadav can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

M Kumar is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He can do plenty of damage with the ball in hand.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KB Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi (KB) – 310 points

S Chatterjee (BB) – 304 points

SK Yadav (BB) – 276 points

PR Barman (KB) – 247 points

RK Pal (KB) – 224 points

Important stats for BB vs KB Dream11 prediction team

KJ Saifi: 186 runs and 1 wicket

S Chatterjee: 200 runs

SK Yadav: 8 wickets

P R Barman: 44 runs and 6 wickets

RK Pal: 13 runs and 5 wickets

BB vs KB Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: SK Biswas, S Chatterjee, D Chatterjee, K Ahmed, KJ Saifi, SK Yadav, PR Barman, V Singh, RK Pal, M Kaif, M Kumar

Captain: KJ Saifi, Vice-Captain: SK Yadav

BB vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: SK Biswas, S Chatterjee, D Chatterjee, K Ahmed, KJ Saifi, SK Yadav, PR Barman, D Dubbey, RK Pal, M Kaif, M Kumar

Captain: PR Barman, Vice-Captain: S Chatterjee

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava