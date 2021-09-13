BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 13

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Krishnanagar Challengers in the 13th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

It has been a rough campaign for the Barrackpore Bashers, who have won just one game this season having played four matches. As a result, they are fifth in the standings and will now focus on Krishnanagar Challengers who have had a similar fate. With one victory from four matches, Krishnanagar are a spot above Barrackpore on the basis of a better NRR.

BB vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Ankur Paul, Shreyansh Ghosh, Koushik Giri, Vikas Singh, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Tamang

KC XI

Arnab Nandi (c), Agniv Pan(wk), Koushik Ghosh, SK Asif Hussain, Diganta Neogi, Ayan Gupta, Kanishk Seth, Azaz Ansari, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Golam Mustafa

Match Details

BB vs KC, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 13th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced with both bowlers and batters having a major say on proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on bowlers.

Today’s BB vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Pan could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease too. He scored 71 runs in the previous match and his knock included four boundaries and six sixes!

All-rounders

SK Yadav is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy side. He picked up three wickets in the most recent game.

S A Hossain can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 65 runs in his previous match.

Bowlers

K Seth will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped three wickets in the last two games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

SK Yadav (BB) – 212 points

S Chatterjee (BB) – 196 points

S A Hossain (KC) – 134 points

A Nandy (KC) – 112 points

K Ghosh (KC) – 132 points

Important stats for BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

SK Yadav: 6 wickets

S Chatterjee: 112 runs

SA Hossain: 93 wickets

A Nandy: 16 runs and 2 wickets

K Ghosh: 75 runs

BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pan, S Chatterjee, K Ghosh, K Ahmed, SK Yadav, S A Hossain, V Singh, A Nandy, K Seth, D Baidya, S Mondal

Captain: SK Yadav, Vice-Captain: S Chatterjee

BB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pan, S Chatterjee, K Ghosh, K Ahmed, SK Yadav, S A Hossain, A Nandy, K Seth, D Baidya, S Mondal, D Dubbey

Captain: SA Hossain, Vice-Captain: A Nandy

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava