BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Barrackpore Bashers will be playing against the Krishnanagar Challengers in the 28th match of the BYJU's Bengal T20 Challenge on September 20th at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Bashers come into this clash on the back of a win against the Kolkata Heroes in their last match, where they won by 11 runs. This is the second time they will be facing the Challengers as the first match was abandoned due to rain. The Barrackpore Bashers have won four matches and lost three, while two have had no results. They currently occupy third position in the points table, with 20 points from nine matches.

However, Krishnanagar Challengers are out of form as they are ranked last in the standings with 10 points. They have only won one match where they defeated the Durgapur Dazzlers. The previous match against the Kanchenjunga Warriors was abandoned due to rain. They were defeated by the Durgapur Dazzlers by four runs in the last complete match they played.

BB vs KC Probable Playing 11 Today

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (WK), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi

Krishnanagar Challengers: Arnab Nandi, SK Asif Hussain, Aryaman Singh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan (C, WK), Anuj Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Debtanu Baidya, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Avinash Kumar, Ayan Gupta

Match Details

BB vs KC, Bengal T20

Date and Time: 20th September, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Eden Gardens offers support to both pacers and spinners. In the latter stages of the match, spinners will get more assistance from the pitch. The batsmen will have to play carefully, but will score runs if they middle the ball as this pitch is well-balanced.

Today’s BB vs KC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kaif Ahmed: The wicketkeeper-batsman has added 101 runs to his batting tally from nine matches. He looked in fine touch with the bat in the last match where he scored 40 runs with 1 four and 2 sixes.

Batsmen

Sudip Chatterjee: The left-handed batsman has been in great form this season as he has scored 343 runs. The runs have been scored at an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 153.19 has put pressure on the bowlers.

Ankur Pal: The Bashers opener has scored 130 runs for his team so far. He had a good start with the bat but has been unable to convert it into big runs. Pal will be looking to score runs today.

All-rounder

Sujit Kumar Yadav: The all-rounder has been in great form with the ball and has taken 12 wickets so far in this tournament. His side will be dependent on him to provide breakthroughs in the middle of the match.

Vikas Singh: Vikas Singh has taken seven wickets so far, including a three-wicket haul against the Kanchenjunga Warriors. He has also scored 48 runs and will be looking to continue his form.

Bowlers

Mukesh Kumar: The right-arm pacer from the Bashers has taken eight wickets in this tournament with consecutive four-wicket hauls in the last three matches.

Debtanu Baidya: The Krishnanger Challenger bowler has taken five wickets in this tournament. He looked in great form when he took three wickets against Kanchenjunga Warriors.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

Sudip Chatterjee: 506 points

Sujit Kumar Yadav: 418 points

Vikas Singh: 322 points

Mukesh Kumar: 309 points

Arnab Nandy: 236 points

Important stats for BB vs KC Dream11 prediction team

Sudip Chatterjee: 343 runs

Sujit Kumar Yadav: 12 wickets

Vikas Singh: 48 runs and 7 wickets

Mukesh Kumar: 8 wickets

Arnab Nandy: 70 runs and 3 wickets

BB vs KC Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kaif Ahmed, Anuj Kumar Singh, Koushik Ghosh, Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Pal, Arnab Nandi, Vikas Singh, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Debantu Baidya, Shreyan Chakraborty, Mukesh Kumar.

Captain: Sudip Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav

BB vs KC Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaif Ahmed, Sudip Chatterjee, Koushik Ghosh, Ayan Gupta, Anuj Kumar Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sujit Kumar Yadav, SK Asif Hossain, Kanish Seth, Durgesh Dubbey, Debantu Baidya.

Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vice-Captain: Arnab Nandi

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee