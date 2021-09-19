BB vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 26

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kolkata Heroes in the 26th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

Barrackpore Bashers have had a decent run and are third in the competition. They have won three of their eight matches so far this season. Kolkata Heroes have also won thrice and are just behind Barrackpore in the standings. The last time these two sides met each other, Kolkata Heroes won by 55 runs.

BB vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Ankur Paul, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Shreyansh Ghosh, Kaif Ahmed (wk), Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi

KH XI

Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), Karan Lal, Suvankar Bal (wk), Aamir Gani, Arin Roy, Sougata Dutta, Geet Puri, Alok Pratap Singh, Ramesh Prasad, Pintu Kumar, Atanu Ghosh

Match Details

BB vs KH, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 26

Date and Time: 19th September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced and both bowlers and batters will have a major say in proceedings. Batters will need to bide their time before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

RS Khaira could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Chatterjee is a reliable batter who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He has amassed 254 runs at an average of over 50 and at a strike rate of over 151!

All-rounders

K Lal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 102 runs and has picked up four wickets already.

SK Yadav can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He has notched up 10 wickets witht the ball.

Bowlers

M Kumar is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee (BB) – 388 points

R Prasad (KH) – 347 points

SK Yadav (BB) – 342 points

RR Chowdhury (KH) – 305 points

K Lal (KH) – 300 points

Important stats for BB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

S Chatterjee: 254 runs

SK Yadav: 10 wickets

RR Chowdhury: 201 runs

K Lal: 102 runs and 4 wickets

BB vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RS Khaira, S Chatterjee, R Prasad, R R Chowdhury, S K Yadav, K Lal, V Singh, K Maity, A P Singh, M Kumar, G Puri

Captain: K Lal, Vice-Captain: S K Yadav

BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RS Khaira, S Bal, S Chatterjee, R Prasad, R R Chowdhury, S K Yadav, K Lal, V Singh, A P Singh, M Kumar, G Puri

Captain: S Chatterjee, Vice-Captain: R Prasad

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava