BB vs KH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 3

Barrackpore Bashers will take on Kolkata Heroes in the third match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In their previous match, Barrackpore Bashers lost to Kanchenjunga Warriors by eight runs. The match was interrupted by rain but their batting order failed to cross the finishing line. Kolkata Heroes, meanwhile, will be playing their first match of the tournament.

BB vs KH Probable Playing 11 Today

BB XI

Vikas Singh, Ankur Pal, Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed, Sourav Paul (wk), Koushik Giri, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vaibhav Yadav, Siddharth Singh, Sourav Mondal, Rahul Basfore

KH XI

Suvankar Bal (wk), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury (c), T Uddin Mondal, Ramesh Prasad, Karan Lal, Alok Pratap Singh, Arnab Sikdar, Debopratim Haldar, Animesh Adhikari, Geet Puri

Match Details

BB vs KH, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 8th September, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The track at Eden Gardens is expected to be balanced. Both bowlers and batsmen will have a major say on proceedings. Batsmen will need to bide their time before deciding to take on the bowlers.

Today’s BB vs KH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

RS Khaira could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

SK Yadav is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He also picked up two wickets with the ball in the first match.

All-rounders

K Lal is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a multiplier pick for the BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Side.

AP Singh can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

K Ahmed will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

SK Yadav (BB) – 60 points

V Yadav (BB) – 54 points

S Chatterjee (BB) – 48 points

V Singh (BB) – 28 points

K Ahmed (BB) – 22 points

Important stats for BB vs KH Dream11 prediction team

SK Yadav: 2 wickets

V Yadav: 2 wickets

S Chatterjee: 35 runs

V Singh: 22 runs

K Ahmed: 2 runs

BB vs KH Dream11 Prediction Today

BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: RS Khaira, SK Yadav, S Chatterjee, TU Mondal, R R Chowdhury, V Singh, K Lal, AP Singh, V Yadav, K Ahmed, D Haldar

Captain: K Lal, Vice-Captain: AP Singh

BB vs KH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: RS Khaira, SK Yadav, S Chatterjee, R R Chowdhury, V Singh, K Lal, AP Singh, V Yadav, K Ahmed, D Haldar, D Dubbey

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: SK Yadav

Edited by Diptanil Roy