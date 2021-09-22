BB vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, 2nd Semi-final

The Barrackpore Bashers will take on the Kanchenjunga Warriors in the second semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.
Having played 10 games each in the Bengal T20 Challenge, the Barrackpore Bashers and the Kanchenjunga Warriors have emerged victorious four times apiece. However, the Barrackpore Bashers finished second in the standings, one place higher than the Kanchenjunga Warriors, by virtue of losing one game less.
BB vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today
BB XI
Sudip Chatterjee (c), Kaif Ahmed (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi
KW XI
Anustup Majumdar (c), Sudip Gharami, Sayan Mondal, Sumanta Gupta, Avirup Gupta, Subham Sarkar, Anurag Tiwari, Mithlesh Das, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Suprodip Debnath (wk), Aditya Sharma
Match Details
BB vs KW, Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, 2nd Semi-final
Date and Time: 22nd September, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The track at the Eden Gardens is expected to be a balanced one, with both bowlers and batsmen having a say in the proceedings. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers should be wary of their lines and lengths.
Today’s BB vs KW Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
K Ahmed could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.
Batters
S Chatterjee is a reliable batsman who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing big shots with ease, he scored 89 runs in his side's previous Bengal T20 Challenge match. His knock included 11 boundaries and a six!
All-rounders
SK Yadav is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. Yadav picked up four wickets in the last two matches against the same opposition.
SS Mandal could also prove to be a difference-maker for today's Bengal T20 Challenge game. He scored 44 runs and picked up a wicket in the match against Kolkata Heroes recently.
Bowlers
M Kumar has picked up nine wickets in the last three matches and is expected to play a vital role in today's fixture as well.
Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KW Dream11 prediction team
S Chatterjee (BB) – 506 points
SK Yadav (BB) – 418 points
SS Mandal (KW) – 347 points
V Singh (BB) – 322 points
M Kumar (BB) – 309 points
Important stats for BB vs KW Dream11 prediction team
S Chatterjee: 343 runs
SK Yadav: 12 wickets
SS Mandal: 102 runs and 7 wickets
V Singh: 48 runs and 7 wickets
M Kumar: 9 wickets
BB vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal T20 Challenge)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, K Ahmed, S Chatterjee, S Gupta, S Gharami, SK Yadav, SS Mandal, V Singh, M Kumar, M Das, A Tiwari
Captain: SK Yadav. Vice-captain: SS Mandal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ahmed, S Chatterjee, S Gupta, S Gharami, SK Yadav, SS Mandal, S Sarkar, V Singh, M Kumar, M Das, A Tiwari
Captain: S Chatterjee. Vice-captain: M Kumar