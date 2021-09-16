BB vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Barrackpore Bashers will face the Kanchenjunga Warriors in the 20th match of the Byju’s Bengal T20 on 16th September at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Barrackpore have not been up to the mark in this league. They have won only one match and have lost three out of the six games. The Bashers will be eager to get a win in this match.

The Warriors are performing well in this tournament. They have won four of their six matches and are currently in the top-most position in the Bengal T20 points table.

BB vs KW Probable Playing 11 Today

Barrackpore Bashers

Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (WK), Ankur Paul, Shreyansh Ghosh, Koushik Giri, Vikas Singh, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Tamang

Kanchenjunga Warriors

Anusup Majumdar (C), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Ayush Pandey, Avirup Gupta (WK), Sumanta Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Vishal Kumar Roy,

Match Details

BB vs KW, Byju’s Bengal T20

Date and Time: 16th September 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The wicket at Eden Gardens is a balanced one. It offers assistance in both aspects of the game and we can expect a thrilling contest. Batting might be easier in the initial stages, whereas spinners might come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s BB vs KW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Avirup Gupta: Avirup has scored 135 runs in the last five innings. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

Batsmen

Sudeep Chatterjee: Sudeep is a decent choice for batsmen. In his recent matches he has scored 122 runs and is looking in good form.

Sumanta Gupta: Sumanta has smashed 171 runs in this contest. He is a consistent batsman who plays for the Warriors and must be included in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sayan Shekar Mandal: Sayan has contributed in both elements of the game, scoring handy runs as well as picking up six wickets in six matches.

Sujit Yadav: Sujit is a middle-order batsman for Barrackpore who can also bowl well. He has picked up six wickets in the last four games.

Bowlers

Mithlesh Das: Mithlesh has been a key bowler for the Warriors. He has picked up five wickets and also scored handy runs with the bat.

Anurag Tirwari: Anurag is also another good option in the bowling department. He has three wickets in two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in BB vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Mithlesh Das (KW) – 262 points

Sujit Yadav (BB) – 212 points

Sumanta Gupta (KW) – 267 points

Sayan Shekar Mandal (KW) – 248 points

Sudip Chatterjee (BB) – 196 points

Important stats for BB vs KW Dream11 prediction team

Sumanta Gupta: 6 matches, 171 runs

Sujit Yadav: 6 matches, 6 wickets

Mithlesh Das: 6 matches, 63 runs & 5 wickets

Sayan Shekar Mandal: 6 matches, 6 wickets

Sudip Chatterjee: 6 matches, 122 runs

BB vs KW Dream11 Prediction Today

Bengal T20 BB vs KW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dipan Mukherjee, Avirup Gupta, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Yadav, Subham Sarkar, Vikas SIngh, Anurag Tiwari, Durgesh Dubbey, Mithlesh Das

Captain: Sujit Yadav Vice-Captain: Mithlesh Das

Bengal T20 - BB vs KW Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avirup Gupta, Anustup Mazumdar, Sudip Chatterjee, Sumanta Gupta, Sayan Shekar Mandal, Sujit Yadav, Subham Sarkar, Vikas SIngh, Sayan Mondal, Durgesh Dubbey, Mithlesh Das

Captain: Sayan Shekar Mandal Vice-Captain: Mithlesh Das

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee