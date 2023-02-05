BB-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

The Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) will take on the Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) in the first match of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge at Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BB-W vs BW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
This will be the first match of the tournament. Both the Bravers and Warriors will look to get off to a winning start and hence we can expect a very exciting contest between the two teams.
BB-W vs BW-W, Match Details
The first match of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge between Baroda Bravers Women and Baroda Warriors Women will be played on February 6, 2023, at Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BB-W vs BW-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 1
Date & Time: February 6, 2023, 8.30 am IST
Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara
BB-W vs BW-W, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Infipro Sports Academy will be a fresh strip. The seamers might get a bit of help from the wicket in the initial stages. But with the progression of the match, the spinners will come into play. For the batters, the pitch will be at its best in the middle phase of the innings.
BB-W vs BW-W Form Guide
Baroda Bravers Women: Will be playing their first match in the tournament
Naroda Warriors Women: Will be playing their first match in the tournament
BB-W vs BW-W Probable Playing XIs today
Baroda Bravers Team/Injury News
No major updates.
Baroda Bravers Probable Playing XI
Krima Panchal (wk), Aarti Purabia, Ashiya Parvin, Hetaxi Patel, Sandhya Sonera, Trisha Patel, Khushi Prajapati, Jorita Shingarpure, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel, Arya Mehta, and Riddhi Singh
Baroda Warriors Team/Injury News
No major updates.
Baroda Warriors Probable Playing XI
Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Amrita Stalin Joseph, Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Anshu Prasad, Khushi Vasava, Sejal Lunavat, Jinal Patel-II, Kirshana Mistry, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Gayatri Naik, Dolly Jangid, and Nancy Patel Jr.
BB-W vs BW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Krima Panchal
Krima Panchal will be opening the batting for her team. She can also be very good behind the stumps and hence can pick up some valuable points in fantasy contests.
Batter
Amrita Stalin Joseph
Amrita Stalin Joseph will play in the top-order for the Warriors. She is pretty well trained to operate in both aggressive and defensive gear. Amirta will be a very crucial pick for the match.
All-rounder
Trisha Patel
Trisha Patel has the ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball. Trisha will be the best all-rounder pick for this match.
Bowler
Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod
Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod could be very impactful in the match, especially if her team bowls in the second innings. Janaki might turn out to be the differential pick for the match.
BB-W vs BW-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Trisha Patel
Trisha Patel has the ability to influence the course of the game with both the bat and the ball. She will be a very safe choice for the captain or vice-captain for the match.
Khushi Vasava
Khushi Vasava is a well-sorted all-rounder. She is a very good utility player who can give points in both innings of a match. Keeping Khushi as the captain or vice-captain will guarantee some fantasy points.
Five Must-picks with player stats for BB-W vs BW-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Khusi Vasava
Trisha Patel
Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod
Amrita Stalin Joseph
Krima Panchal
BB-W vs BW-W match expert tips
The pitch will be a good one for batting. The seamers might enjoy the first half of the match, but with time, the spinners will be more impactful. A good amalgamation of players from all trades is advisable.
Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.
BB-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League
Wicketkeepers: J John Fernandes, K Panchale
Batters: A Stalin Joseph, D Ajaykumar Rathod, A Purabia
All-Rounders: K Vasava, T Patel, K Prajapati
Bowlers: J Ajaybhai Rathod, N Yogeshbhai Patel, G Naik
