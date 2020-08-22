BBCC vs DUCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Hungary Match - Aug 22nd, 2020

In the fourth game of the ECS T10 Hungary series, Baggy Blues Cricket Club face Dunabogdany Cricket Club at GB Oval, with one eye on a spot in the playoffs.

Baggy Blues Cricket Club have always been a strong side within the Hungary cricket circle and not only have they put up big totals, they have rattled the oppositions through their incisive bowling. The team will look to repeat the same when they face Dunabogdany Cricket Club.

On the other hand, Dunabogdany Club will start as underdogs against the Baggy Blues. And, while the BBCC team will walk into this clash as the favourites, there's no telling which team could emerge as the winners from this exciting clash!

Squads to choose from

Baggy Blues Cricket Club

Asanka Weligamage, Bharani Parvathi, Muhammad Hasnain, Raghav Sharma, Rameez Hashmi, Sachin Chauhan, Sandeep Mohandas, Duncan Shoebridge, Jack Murrell, Jeremy Polarouthu, Kalum Akurugoda, Kamran Shah, Sean Brennan, Suganth Raju, Tonmoy Gomes and Vinoth Ravindran.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

Satyender Parihar, Stephen Anthony, Dheeraj Gaikwad, Loysten Sebastian, Khushal Gabhane, Bibek Singh, Amit Parihar, Probal Rudra, Izhar Khan, Bobby Patel, Ali Yalmaz, Ali Farasat, Rohit Kumar, Anil Pattanaik, Salman Jamil and Izaz Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Baggy Blues Cricket Club

B Parvathi, S Mohandas, K Akurugoda, S Raju, R Sharma, K Shah, A Weligamage, J Murrell, S Brennan, V Ravindran and R Hashmi.

Dunabogdany Cricket Club

A Pattanaik, S Parihar, B Singh, K Gabhane, A Yalmaz, A Parihar, V Kumar, P Rudra, S Jamil, D Gaikwad and A Farasat.

Match Details

Match: Baggy Blues Cricket Club vs Dunabogdany Cricket Club

Date: 22nd August 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: GB Oval in Szodliget, near Budapest, Hungary.

Pitch Report

The players will be welcome by bright and sunny weather in Szodliget. The pitch is known to assist the batsmen with the bat coming onto the bat nicely. With no rain interruption expected, a full game is on the cards.

ECS T10 Hungary Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBCC vs DUCC Match Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pattanaik, V Ravindran, S Brennan, P Rudra, S Jamil, A Weligamage, K Shah, R Sharma, S Mohandas, B Singh and S Parihar.

Captain: P Rudra Vice-Captain: K Shah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pattanaik, V Ravindran, P Rudra, J Murrell, B Patel, A Weligamage, K Shah, M Hasnain, S Mohandas, S Parihar and I Ali.

Captain: P Rudra Vice-Captain: A Pattanaik