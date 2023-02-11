BBE-W vs BA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Womens T20 Challenge, Match 10

Baroda Believers Women (BBE-W) will take on Baroda Avengers Women (BA-W) in the 10th match at the Baroda Women T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BBE-W vs BA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Baroda Believers Women have won none of their last three matches and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track. Baroda Avengers Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

Baroda Believers Women will try their best to win the match, but Baroda Avengers Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

BBE-W vs BA-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Baroda Women T20 Challenge will be played on February 11 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBE-W vs BA-W, Baroda Women T20 Challenge, Match 10

Date and Time: 11th February 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Baroda Rivals Women and Baroda Bravers Women, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BBE-W vs BA-W Form Guide

BBE-W - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

BA-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BBE-W vs BA-W Probable Playing XI

BBE-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nishitha Khatik, Rhia Trivedi, Bhumi Rathod (c), Akshra Tiwari, Janvi Raval, Keya Parrera, Sneha Bariya, Riya Gautam, Nishat Changiwala (wk), Shreya Patel, and Bhumika Patel.

BA-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jemmy Sandaliya, Prapti Raval (wk), Bhavana Rajpurohit, Ashlesha Kapil, Hetal Machhi, Tanvir Shaikh, Kresha Patel (c), Tejasvini Shah, Hetvi Patel, Dhruvi Patel, and Meshvi Pocker.

BBE-W vs BA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

N Changiwala

N Changiwala, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Bariya

M Pocker and S Bariya are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Banerjee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Tiwari

T Shaikh and A Tiwari are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Shaikh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Khatik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Shah and N Khatik. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BBE-W vs BA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

T Shaikh

T Shaikh is one of the best players in the Baroda Avengers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has smashed 40 runs and scalped five wickets in the last three matches.

A Tiwari

A Tiwari is one of the best picks in the Baroda Believers Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 62 runs and picked up five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BBE-W vs BA-W, Match 10

S Bariya

B Khatik

T Shaikh

S Shaikh

A Tiwari

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Changiwala

Batters: A Banerjee, M Pocker, S Bariya

All-rounders: T Shaikh, S Shaikh, A Hingoo, A Tiwari

Bowlers: H Patel, T Shah, N Khatik

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Avengers Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Changiwala

Batters: M Pocker, S Bariya

All-rounders: T Shaikh, S Shaikh, A Hingoo, A Tiwari

Bowlers: H Patel, T Shah, N Khatik, D Patel

