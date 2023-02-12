Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Bravers Women - Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge

Baroda Believers Women will take on Baroda Bravers Women in match number 13 of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Baroda Believers Women have played four matches so far and have just one win. They lost their first three encounters before beating Baroda Avengers Women in their last game to get off the mark. However, Baroda Bravers Women have a better record. They have three wins and two losses so far. They are third on the points table, while Baroda Believers Women are last.

BBE-W vs BB-W, Match Details

The 13th match of the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge between Baroda Believers Women and Baroda Bravers Women will be played on February 13, 2023 at the Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BBE-W vs BB-W

Date & Time: February 13th 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

Pitch Report

It has largely been a low-scoring tournament at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. Only one game has seen a team batting first score in excess of 120. Thus, this could be another game where the bowlers are on top. Eight out of the 12 games have been won by teams batting second.

BBE-W vs BB-W Form Guide (Last Few Matches)

Baroda Believers Women: W, L, L, L

Baroda Bravers Women: L, W, W, L, W

BBE-W vs BB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Baroda Believers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Believers Women Probable Playing XI: Keya Parrera, Nishat Changiwala, Pankti Manoj Rana, Bansari Rathod, Janvi Raval, Nishat Changiwala (wk), Akshra Tiwari, Sneha Bariya, Bhumi Rathod, Nishitha Khatik, Rhia Trivedi

Baroda Bravers Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Baroda Bravers Women Probable Playing XI: Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Camy Desai (wk), Aarti Purabia, Nancy Yogeshbhai Patel (c), Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Jorita Shingarpure, Kalyani Shelkar, Trisha Patel

Today’s BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nishat Changiwala (4 matches, 73 runs)

Nishat Changiwala has batted decently in this competition. She has mustered 73 runs in four games so far and she has been good behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Ashiya Parvin (5 matches, 147 runs)

Ashiya Parvin is at the top of the run charts in the Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge. She has amassed 147 runs in five matches and is averaging 36.75.

Top All-rounder Pick

Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal (5 matches, 6 wickets)

Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal may not have made big runs with the bat but she has bowled really well. She has six wickets to her name at an economy rate of 4.74.

Top Bowler Pick

Arya Mehta (5 matches, 7 wickets)

Arya Mehta is in excellent bowling form. The off-spinner has returned with seven wickets in five games at an economy rate of 4.89 in this tournament.

BBE-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hetaxi Patel (5 matches, 121 runs, 6 wickets)

Hetaxi Patel has had a huge all-round impact. She has scored 121 runs in five innings and has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Akshra Tiwari (4 matches, 62 runs, 6 wickets)

Sneha Bariya has been very effective with both bat and ball. She has accumulated 62 runs in three outings at a strike-rate of 98.41. With the ball, she has taken six scalps while conceding runs at an economy of 7.33.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Hetaxi Patel 121 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches Akshra Tiwari 62 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Ashiya Parvin 147 runs in 5 matches Arya Mehta 7 wickets in 5 matches Nishitha Khatik 5 wickets in 4 matches

BBE-W vs BB-W match expert tips

The spinners and all-rounders from both sides have performed well. They could well be the key in this encounter. Thus, the likes of Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Akshra Tiwari, Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta and Nishitha Khatik will be the ones to watch out for.

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Bravers Women - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge.

Wicket-keeper: Nishat Changiwala

Batters: Pankti Manoj Rana, Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Sneha Bariya

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Akshra Tiwari

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Bhumi Rathod, Nishitha Khatik

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Bravers Women - Baroda Women’s T20 Challenge.

Wicket-keeper: Camy Desai, Nishat Changiwala

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Sneha Bariya, Janvi Raval

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Akshra Tiwari

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Nishitha Khatik

