BBE-W vs BW-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 18

Baroda Believers (BBE-W) will take on Baroda Warriors Women (BW-W) in the 18th match of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the BBE-W vs BW-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Both the Believers and Warriors are struggling for form in the tournament. The Believers have played two matches in the tournament and have lost both of them.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have played a single match and have lost the match. Both teams are in dire need of a win in this match and the stage is set for a great fight between the bat and the ball.

BBE-W vs BW-W Match Details

The 18th match of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 15 at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 12.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBE-W vs BW-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 18

Date and Time: February 15, 2023, 12.30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara

BBE-W BW-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Infipro Sports Academy has been good for bowling. Mostly a total of over 110 runs have looked safe and if a team manages to reach 140, they are quite sure to win the match.

Last five matches at the venue (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 114

Average score batting second: 93

BBE-W vs BW-W Form Guide

BBE-W: Have lost both of their matches.

BW-W: Have lost their only match.

BBE-W vs BW-W Probable Playing XI

BBE-W Probable Playing XI

No major injury updates.

BBE-W Playing XI

Nishitha Khatik, Rhia Trivedi, Bhumi Rathod (c), Akshra Tiwari, Bansari Rathod, Janvi Raval, Keya Parrera, Sneha Bariya, Riya Gautam, Nishat Changiwala (wk), and Bhumika Patel

BW-W Probable Playing XI

No major injury updates.

BW-W Probable Playing XI

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod, Amrita Stalin Joseph, Jenita John Fernandes (wk), Sejal Lunavat, Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod, Khushi Vasava, Jinal Patel-II, Krishana Mistry, Dolly Jangid, Nancy Patel Jr, and Rekha Saroj.

BBE-W vs BW-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jenita John Fernandes

Jenita John Fernandes bats in the top-order for her team and scores runs on a consistent basis. She is also good with the gloves behind the stumps and hence is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Sneha Bariya

Sneha Bariya bats in the middle order for the Believers and can score some runs very quickly. She also has the ability to contribute a couple of overs with her off-spins. Her record in the tournament so far makes Bariya the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Akshra Tiwari

Akshra Tiwari has been quite consistent with her performances in both trades. Her ability to pick up points in both innings of the match makes Tiwari a very important pick for the match.

Bowler

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod comes to bat in the lower-middle order and is also one of the prime bowlers for the Warriors team. She is a genuine wicket-taking option and can also come in handy with the bat in hand. Janaki is the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

BBE-W vs BW-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod has the ability to be very useful to the team's cause with both the bat and the ball. Her ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures of the match along with her hitting capabilities makes Janaki a crucial pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Akshra Tiwari

Akshra Tiwari is a top-order batter and spin bowler. She plays the biggest role in the middle overs of both innings. Tiwari's ability to influence the match with both the bat and the ball makes her a great pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BBE-W vs BW-W, Match 18

Akshra Tiwari

Janaki Ajaybhai Rathod

Sneha Bariya

Jenita John Fernandes

Dhartiben Ajaykumar Rathod

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Warriros Women Match Expert Tips

The pitch is good for bowling, especially for bowlers who take pace away from the delivery. So, picking bowlers who come into action in the second half of an innings as well as spinners is advisable for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Jenita John Fernandes

Batters: A Stalin Joseph, D Ajaykumar Rathod, P Manoj Rana, S Bariya

All-rounders: S Lunavat, A Tiwari

Bowlers: J Ajaybhai Rathod, Nancy Patel Jr., R Saroj, N Khatik

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Baroda Believers Women vs Baroda Warriors Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jenita John Fernandes

Batters: A Stalin Joseph, D Ajaykumar Rathod, P Manoj Rana, S Bariya

All-rounders: S Lunavat, A Tiwari

Bowlers: J Ajaybhai Rathod, Nancy Patel Jr., R Saroj, N Khatik

Poll : 0 votes