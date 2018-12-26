Big Bash League (BBL 2018): Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After crushing losses on Christmas Eve, Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers take on each other at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While the Sixers have been fairly impressive in patches in their previous games, Stars have failed to deceive as their brigade of all-rounders haven't exactly lived up to expectations so far.

A defeat for either team would prove to be difficult to take with the BBL table slowly taking shape.

Squads to pick from:

Sydney Sixers:

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Denly, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, Greg West

Melbourne Stars

Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Dwayne Bravo, Jackson Coleman, Travis Dean, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Evan Gulbis, Peter Handscomb, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

Sydney Sixers: Lloyd Pope has been dropped after disappointing returns against the Scorchers and Thunder.

The Sixers top order has not delivered yet with overseas batsmen Joe Denly and captain, Moises Henriques under pressure to uphold an inexperienced batting unit.

Justin Avedano has been drafted in to possibly strengthen the fragile batting and could play in Pope's place while there's a chance for young off-spinner Ben Manenti to make his BBL debut too.

Possible XI: Denly, Hughes, Jack Edwards, Henriques(C), Silk, Phillipe(WK), Avenado, Curran, Abbott, Dwarshius and O' Keefe

Melbourne Stars: The Stars' have struggled with the ball with their bowlers struggling to pick wickets at the start of the innings. They have the best spin duo of Lammichane and Zampa in their possession and must build around them.

'The return of Peter Handscomb is welcome for the struggling Stars and would solidify their batting invariably. He should slot in for Dean with the opener not contributing anything of note this season so far. Jackson Bird could be drafted in for Coleman.

Possible XI: Dunk, Handscomb(WK), Larkin, Maxwell(C), Stoinis, Bravo, Gulbis, Zampa, Boland, Lammichane and Bird

Dream 11 Tips and Predictions:

Wicket-keeper: Ben Dunk has been fairly quiet this season for the Stars. Expect him to go berserk at the top of the order if the Stars are to do well with the bat.

Josh Phillipe is also a good option but with the Stars keeper batting deep in the order, Dunk should be the ideal choice.

Batsmen: Glenn Maxwell hit a fluent 48 against a formidable Hobart bowling and should be backed to perform well at a ground he smashed a blistering 84 off just 47 balls last year.

Peter Handscomb should open the batting for the Stars and can be trusted to give a good start against a quality pace attack.

Daniel Hughes has been in good form and could be a very good option. Jack Edwards, who has been uncharacteristically reckless at the start of the innings can also be opted for.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis and Dwayne Bravo are two all-rounders you cannot miss out on. With the SCG known for high-scoring matches, Bravo and Stoinis can be critical to the Stars' fortunes with both bat and ball.

Joe Denly, who scored 72 the last time he faced the Stars should not be ignored with the Englishman having a particular knack of picking up key wickets too with his leg spin.

Bowlers: Sandeep Lammichane has been utterly sensational for the Stars. With a three-wicket haul in the previous game, Lammichane would be looking to continue in the same manner and pick wickets in the middle overs.

Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshius are the ideal picks for the remaining spots with the option of Sean Abbott also available to be drafted into the side at the expense of one Sixers' bowler.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell is back to form and how can you not chose a player of Maxwell's talent and explosiveness to be the captain!

With contributions in all three facets, Maxwell is the complete T20 player and should be able to put in a good performance at the SCG against the home side. Joe Denly is also another good option to look out for.

Dream 11 Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk(WK), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Hughes, Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott and Sandeep Lammichane. Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Dream 11 Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk(WK), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Dwayne Bravo, Joe Denly, Sandeep Lammichane, Scott Boland, Tom Curran and Ben Dwarshius. Captain: Joe Denly

