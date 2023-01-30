BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Blasters (BBL) squaring off against Gozo (GOZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday (January 30).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Bugibba Blasters have various in-form players, whereas Gozo has a young squad.

Bugibba Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but Gozo are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BBL vs GOZ Match Details

The 3rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 30 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBL vs GOZ, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th January 2023, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

BBL vs GOZ Form Guide

BBL - Will be playing their first match

GOZ - Will be playing their first match

BBL vs GOZ Probable Playing XI

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates

Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Pavan Kalyan, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Partha Das, Devendra Negi, Attinder Singh

GOZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Senthil Raj (wk), Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Jen, Sreehari Bhuvanachandra, Bibek Basnet, Josemon Paulson , Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Stivey Roy, Ziyad Kalangadan

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Puppala

P Puppala is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Raj is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Patankar

D Patankar and A Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Jacob played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Maithani

I Perera and G Maithani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sasikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Roy and S Sasikumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Antony is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BBL vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

G Maithani

G Maithani will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in the match.

J Jacob

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Jacob the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for BBL vs GOZ, Match 3

I Perera

J Jacob

G Maithani

D Patankar

S Sasikumar

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Puppala, S Raj

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob, A Kumar

All-rounders: G Maithani, I Perera, S Singh

Bowlers: S Sasikumar, S Roy, A Antony

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Puppala

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob, A Kumar

All-rounders: G Maithani, I Perera, S Singh, J Paulson, N Negi

Bowlers: S Sasikumar, S Roy

