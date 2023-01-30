BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 4

The fourth match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Blasters (BBL) squaring off against Gozo (GOZ) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Monday (January 30). Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The two teams will be facing off against each other on the back of their previous clash scheduled earlier in the day. Blasters and Gozo will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in order to get their campaign off to a good start.

BBL vs GOZ Match Details

The fourth match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 30 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBL vs GOZ, Match 4

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

BBL vs GOZ, Pitch Report

It is a fresh wicket and will have something in it for the bowlers, especially in the initial stages. The team that wins the toss might look to field first in the match.

BBL vs GOZ Form Guide

BBL - Will be playing their second match

GOZ - Will be playing their second match

BBL vs GOZ Probable Playing XI

BBL Team/Injury News

No injury updates

BBL Probable Playing XI

Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Pavan Kalyan, Gajender Bisht, Gauri Shankar, Gaurav Maithani, Shiv Singh, Partha Das, Devendra Negi, Attinder Singh

GOZ Team/Injury News

No injury updates

GOZ Probable Playing XI

Senthil Raj (wk), Darshit Patankar, Jerin Jacob, Cindu Jen, Sreehari Bhuvanachandra, Bibek Basnet, Josemon Paulson, Indika Perera, Waseem Abbas, Stivey Roy, Ziyad Kalangadan

BBL vs GOZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Puppala

P Puppala is surely the best choice from the wicket-keepers category for this match. He generally bats in the top order and hence has a high chance of scoring big.

Batter

D Patankar

D Patankar might turn out to be a very crucial pick in this match. He has the ability to clear the ropes at will and hence is the best choice from the batters category for the match.

All-rounders

G Maithani

G Maithani has the ability to influence the course of a match with both the bat and the ball. His presence in the fantasy XIs can give you crucial points in the contests.

Bowlers

S Sasikumar

Sasikumar might be bowling difficult overs in the death for his team. There is a high chance that Sasikumar will be picking up some wickets and racking up some important points in the match.

BBL vs GOZ match captain and vice-captain choices

G Maithani

G Maithani bats in the top order and also contributes to the team with the ball in hand. His all-round abilities make him the best choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

I Perera

I Perera can be a game changer with both the bat and the ball. Picking him as the captain or vice-captain allows you to benefit points from either of his trades.

Five Must-Picks for BBL vs GOZ, Match 4

D Patankar

I Perera

G Maithani

S Sasikumar

J Jacob

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Match Expert Tips

The pitch for the match will be fresh and hence might favor bowlers in the initial stages. Hence, the best tip would be to form a balanced team with equal distribution of players from all categories

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Bugibba Blasters vs Gozo Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: P Puppala

Batters: D Patankar, J Jacob, V Singh, A Kumar-I

All-rounders: I Perera, G Maithani, S Singh

Bowlers: A Antony, S Sasikumar, S Roy

