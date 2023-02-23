BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2023, Matches 95 & 96

Matches 95 and 96 of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Blasters (BBL) and Msida Warriors (MSW) lock horns at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Thursday. February 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction.

The Warriors are on course for a top-four finish in the ECS T10 Malta points table, winning eight out of their 16 matches so far. The likes of Shijil Joy and Rocky Dianish have been brilliant for the Warriors, who will be keen to get valuable points against the Blasters.

Speaking of the Blasters, they are beginning to find some form with three wins in their last four matches. They will fancy their chances of a win against the Warriors, with Amar Sharma being the key.

With valuable points up for grabs, an exciting double-header beckons in Marsa.

BBL vs MSW Match Details, ECS T10 Malta

The Bugibba Blasters and Msida Warriors face off in matches 95 and 96 of ECS T10 Malta, 2023. The games are set to take place at 1:00 PM and 2:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBL vs MSW, ECS T10 Malta 2023, Matches 95 & 96

Date and Time: 23rd February 2023, 1:00 PM IST & 2:50 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

BBL vs MSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bugibba Blasters injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bugibba Blasters.

Bugibba Blasters probable playing 11

Amar Sharma, Danish Siddique, Narendar Negi, Prajwal Kohad, Pavan Kalyan, Suresh Dobal, Shiv Singh, Pradeep Puppala (wk), Vijay Singh, Suresh Dobal and Ajay Kumar.

Msida Warriors injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Msida Warriors.

Msida Warriors probable playing 11

Sajith Sukumaran, Shijil Joy (c), Rocky Dianish (wk), Rajkumar Pothala, Jibin Sebastian, Jot Mathai, Vipin Mohan, Jamsheed Kunnanchirakkal, Tony Louis, Tom Thomas and Ajin Soman.

BBL vs MSW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rocky Dianish (16 matches, 264 runs, Average: 20.30)

Rocky Dianish has done well for the Warriors this season, scoring 264 runs in 16 matches. He is averaging 20.30 and comes into the game on the back of a 32-ball 73 against MTD. Given his recent form and ability, Dianish is a top pick for your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Amar Sharma (13 matches, 246 runs, Average: 30.75)

Amar Sharma is one of the top batters on the Blasters' side, scoring 246 runs at an average of 30.75. Sharma adds value with the ball as well, picking up three wickets in his last five matches. Given his all-round utility and form, Amar Sharma is a good addition to your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ajin Soman (Last 5 matches, 58 runs, 1 wicket)

Ajin Soman is a quality all-rounder who has 136 runs in 12 innings this season. He has hit 12 sixes in this tournament and scored 58 runs in his last five innings. Soman is also a frontline bowler although he has only one wicket in his last five matches. With Soman likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he could be a viable pick for your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shijil Joy (16 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 18.20)

Shijil Joy is one of the top wicket-takers in the competition at the time of writing, taking 15 wickets in 16 matches. He is averaging 18.20, often picking up wickets in the backend of the innings. With Shijil capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a must-have in your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

BBL vs MSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Narendar Negi

Narendar Negi is one of the top-performing batters in this competition, scoring 248 runs in 13 innings. Along with his batting exploits, Negi has picked up four wickets in his last four innings. Given the conditions and Negi's all-round skill set, he is a viable captaincy pick for your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

Sajith Sukumaran

Sajith Sukumaran has been consistent with the ball, picking up 12 wickets in 12 matches. He has a brilliant average of 11.25, holding him in good stead. With Sajith likely to play a role with the bat as well, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Narenar Negi 248 runs in 13 innings Amar Sharma 246 runs in 13 innings Rocky Dianish 264 runs in 16 matches Shijil Joy 15 wickets in 16 matches Devendra Negi 14 wickets in 13 matches

BBL vs MSW match expert tips for ECS Malta, Matches 95 & 96

Devendra Negi is the Blasters' top wicket-taker with 14 wickets in 13 matches. He has a bowling average of 13.50 in the tournament. Given his wicket-taking ability, Devendra Negi could be a fine differential pick for your BBL vs MSW Dream11 prediction team.

BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Sharma, R Dianish

Batters: J Mathai, P Kohad

All-rounders: T Louis, S Sukumaran (vc), A Soman, N Negi (c), D Siddique

Bowlers: S Joy, D Negi

BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BBL vs MSW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Sharma, R Dianish

Batters: V Mohan, P Kalyan, P Kohad

All-rounders: S Sukumaran, N Negi (c), D Siddique

Bowlers: S Joy (vc), D Negi, T Thomas

