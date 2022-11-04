BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta 2022, Quarter-final 1

Bugibba Blasters (BBL) will take on Mater Dei (MTD) in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Malta 2022 at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa, Malta on Friday, November 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BBL vs MTD Dream11 prediction.

The Bugibba Blasters have had an inconsistent run in the ECS T10 Malta 2022. With four wins and as many losses, they finished second in the Group A points table. Meanwhile, Mater Dei had the same win-loss record but finished third in Group B.

BBL vs MTD Match Details, ECS T10 Malta 2022

The first quarter-final match of the ECS Malta T10 2022 between Bugibba Blasters and Mater Dei will be played on November 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBL vs MTD, 1st Quarter-final, ECS T10 Malta 2022

Date & Time: November 4th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta

Live Streaming: Fancode

BBL vs MTD Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly posted big scores at the venue. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams bowling first: 16

BBL vs MTD Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Bugibba Blasters: W, W, L, L, W

Mater Dei: W, L, W, W, L

BBL vs MTD Probable Playing 11 today

Bugibba Blasters team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bugibba Blasters Probable Playing XI: Gautam Singh, Ravi Pal, Gaurav Maithani (c & wk), Narendar Negi, Pavan Kalyan, Prajwal Kohad, Deepak Singh, Shiv Singh, Attinder Singh, Suresh Dobal, Devendra Negi

Mater Dei Team News

No major injury concerns.

Mater Dei Probable Playing XI: Azeem Sathi, Shrijay Patel, Michael Nazir, Cornelius Younus, Edward Thomas, Sam Aquilina (wk), Muthu Kumaran (c), Faisal Naeem, Sagar Arif, Muhammad Zubbair, Pintu Ghosh.

Today’s BBL vs MTD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gaurav Maithani (8 matches, 139 runs)

Gaurav Maithani has looked in good touch with the bat. The BBL skipper has scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 163.53 with the help of 14 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Ravi Pal (4 innings, 38 runs)

Ravi Pal has made decent contributions with the bat, having scored 38 runs at a strike rate of 165.22 in the ECS T10 Malta 2022.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Nazir (8 matches, 54 runs, 7 wickets)

Michael Nazir has mustered 54 runs at a strike rate of 120 in addition to taking seven wickets in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Devendra Negi (7 innings, 10 wickets)

Devendra Negi has been in excellent form with the ball. The BBL pacer has returned with 10 wickets from seven outings at an economy rate of 7.08.

BBL vs MTD match captain and vice-captain choices

Azeem Sathi (8 matches, 187 runs, 2 wickets)

Azeem Sathi has been in top form with the bat, amassing 187 runs while striking at 181.55. He has hit 18 fours and 13 sixes. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Narendar Negi (8 matches, 118 runs, 3 wickets)

Narendar Negi has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 118 runs at a strike rate of 138.82 and picked up three wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BBL vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Azeem Sathi 187 runs & 2 wickets in 8 matches Narendar Negi 118 runs & 3 wickets in 8 matches Devendra Negi 10 wickets in 7 innings Michael Nazir 54 runs & 7 wickets in 7 matches Gaurav Maithani 139 runs in 8 matches

BBL vs MTD match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters in their ranks. The likes of Michael Nazir, Narendar Negi and Azeem Sathi might be the ones to watch out for in the BBL vs MTD game.

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Gaurav Maithani, Shrijay Patel

Batters: Muhammad Zubbair, Azeem Sathi (c), Ravi Pal

All-rounders: Shiv Singh, Michael Nazir, Narendar Negi (vc)

Bowlers: Faisal Naeem, Muthu Kumaran, Devendra Negi

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Gaurav Maithani

Batters: Muhammad Zubbair, Azeem Sathi, Ravi Pal

All-rounders: Shiv Singh, Michael Nazir (vc), Edward Thomas, Narendar Negi

Bowlers: Devendra Negi (c), Suresh Dobal, Sagar Arif

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes