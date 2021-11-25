BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta

Mater Dei (MTD) will take on Bugibba Blasters (BBL) in the ECS T10 Malta at the Marsa Sports Club in Marsa on Thursday.

The Blasters have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Malta with two wins from four games. Riding on the exploits of Gaurav Maithani, the Blasters are still in the running for a top-two finish. However, they come across a rampant Mater Dei side who have lost just one out of their four games so far. With a strong bowling attack to fall back on, Mater Dei will head into the game as the clear favourites. But the Blasters should make for a good contest in Malta.

BBL vs MTD Probable Playing XIs

MTD XI

Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir, Sam Aquilina (c&wk), Rupan Das, Shamoon Liaqat, Muthu Muthuk, Muhammad Suleman and Pintu Ghosh

BBL XI

Partha Das (c), Gaurav Maithani (wk), Vijay Singh, Vinay Negi, Faiz Ullah, Sohan Singh, Suresh Dobal, Dev Negi, Kalki Kumar, Pulam Bisht and Shiv Singh Rawat

Match Details

Match: BBL vs MTD, ECS T10 Malta 2021, Match 13

Date and Time: 25th November, 2021; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Cricket Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

A good pitch is expected at the Marsa Cricket Club with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, who will need to vary their line and length accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to chase, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s BBL vs MTD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gaurav Maithani: Gaurav Maithani has been brilliant for the Blasters with consistent performances at the top of the order. His recent form gives him an added edge ahead of this game, making him a must-have in your BBL vs MTD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faiz Ullah: Faiz Ullah is one of the most explosive batters on the Malta circuit, but he hasn't really fired in this tournament. Although he has already scored a fifty in the ECS T10 Malta, much is expected of Ullah, who can also chip in with the ball if needed.

All-rounder

Azeem Sathi: Azeem Sathi has been Mater Dei's go-to player with handy performances with both the bat and ball. His bowling alone should earn him a place in your BBL vs MTD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Michael Nazir : Michael Nazir is a former national team player who has used his experience to good effect in the tournament. The offie hasn't given much away, bagging a few Man of the Match awards in the process, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in BBL vs MTD Dream11 prediction team

Gaurav Maithani (BBL) - 280 points

Suresh Dobal (BBL) - 221 points

Michael Nazir (OVR) - 257 points

Important stats for BBL vs MTD Dream11 prediction team

Gaurav Maithani - 134 runs in 4 ECS T10 Malta 2021 matches

Cornelius Younus - 88 runs in 4 ECS T10 Malta 2021 matches

Suresh Dobal - 4 wickets in 4 ECS T10 Malta 2021 matches

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Maithani, S Dobal, C Younus, F Ullah, P Ghosh, K Kumar, A Sathi, V Negi, R Jacob, M Nazir and P Das

Captain: G Maithani. Vice-captain: A Sathi

BBL vs MTD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Maithani, S Dobal, C Younus, F Ullah, P Ghosh,M Muthuk, A Sathi, V Negi, R Jacob, M Nazir and S Singh

Captain: A Sathi. Vice-captain: S Dobal

