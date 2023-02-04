BBL vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 23

The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) lock horns with Bugibba Blasters (BB) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BBL vs SWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Swieqi United have won their last four matches of the season and are brimming with confidence. Bugibba Blasters, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches.

Bugibba Blasters will give it their all to win the match, but Swieqi United are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BBL vs SWU Match Details

The 23rd match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 5.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BBL vs SWU, Match 23

Date and Time: February 04, 2023, 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can spend some time in the middle will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Victoria Lions and Gozo Zalmi, where a total of 171 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

BBL vs SWU Form Guide

BBL - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

SWU - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

BBL vs SWU Probable Playing XI

BBL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Amar Sharma (wk), Gaurav Maithani, Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Ajay Kumar-I, Shiv Singh, Pavan Kalyan, Narendar Negi, Devendra Negi (c), Attinder Singh, and Gauri Shankar.

SWU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Qasim Muhammad, Imran Ameer, Anil Qadir (c), Muhammad Usman, Arslan Ahmed, Vibhor Shahi, Waqar Afridi, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, and Asid Mehmood.

BBL vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sharma

A Sharma is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in this match. H Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Q Muhammad

Q Muhammad and A Qadir are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team from this fixture. I Ameer played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Negi

N Negi and V Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Afridi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Karamat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Negi and A Karamat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Qadir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BBL vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

N Negi

N Negi will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 72 runs and picked up three wickets in the last two matches.

W Afridi

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Afridi your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 54 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for BBL vs SWU, Match 23

W Afridi

V Yadav

N Negi

Q Muhammad

B Qadir

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders in your fantasy team, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: A Qadir, Q Muhammad, I Ameer

All-rounders: N Negi, V Yadav, W Afridi

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Karamat, D Negi, A Singh

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Sharma

Batters: Q Muhammad

All-rounders: N Negi, V Yadav, W Afridi, S Singh, M Ajmal

Bowlers: B Qadir, A Karamat, D Negi, A Singh

Poll : 0 votes