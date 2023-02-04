BBL VS SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 24

The 24th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Bugibba Balsters (BBL) squaring off against Swieqi United (SWU) at Marsa Sports Club on Saturday, February 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BBL vs SWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Bugibba Blasters have played two matches so far in the tournament. They have lost both their matches and are currently in second-last position in the points table. Blasters will look to win the match and get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, Swieqi United are having a good time in the tournament. They have played four matches and have won all of them. Swieqi are currently in second position in the points table. They will look to win the match and maintain their position in the top-half of the table.

BBL vs SWU Match Details

The 24th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on February 4 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United, Match 24, ECS T10 Malta.

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, 8.00 pm IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

BBL vs SWU Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club has been very good for batting, especially in the first innings. Teams batting first have been able to put big totals on the scoreboard. We can expect a high-scoring fixture on Saturday.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average first innings score: 94

Average second innings score: 66

BBL vs SWU Form Guide

BBL- Have lost both their matches.

SWU - Have won all four of their matches.

BBL vs SWU Probable Playing XI

BBL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Bugibba Blasters Probable Playing XI

Amar Sharma, Ajay Kumar-I, Narendar Negi, Pavan Kalyan, Shiv Singh, Suresh Dobal, Vijay Singh, Devendra Negi, Attinder Singh, Gauri Shankar, and Ramchandra Patil.

SWU Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Swieqi United Probable Playing XI

Vibhor Yadav, Anil Qadir, Qasim Muhammad, Waqar Afridi, Imran Ameer, Muhammad Ajmal, Ayub Khan, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan, and Ali Karamat.

BBL vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amar Sharma

Amar Sharma has scored some runs in the tournament. He opens the innings for the Bugibba Blasters and has a chance to score big once again in this match. Hence, Amar is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Qasim Muhammad

Qasim Muhammad bats in the top order for Swieqi United. He has been consistent with the bat in the tournament so far and looks like the best pick for the match from the batter's category.

All-rounders

Narendar Negi

Narendar Negi has performed very well with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He can impact the match at crucial junctures and change the complexion of the match with either of the trades. This makes him a brilliant pick for the match.

Bowler

Bilal Qadir

Bilal Qadir could be a good pick for the match. He has a lot of variety up his sleeve and would bowl difficult overs for his team. Bilal's ability to pick up wickets in the crucial stages of a match makes him a brilliant choice for the match.

BBL vs SWU Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Vibhor Yadav

Vibhor Yadav bats in the top-order and also bowls some crucial overs in the middle-phase for the team. This makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Narendar Negi

Narendar Negi has been pretty consistent with his performances in the tournament. He can contribute with both the bat and the ball and this makes him one of the best picks for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for BBL vs SWU, Match 24

Qasim Muhammad

Vibhor Yadav

Narendar Negi

Waqar Afridi

Bilal Qadir

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Lions Match Expert Tips

The pitch is very good for batting and it is expected that bowlers will not be able to pick up a lot from the wicket. It would be advisable to pick batters who can impact the match with their big-hitting abilities.

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: A Sharma, H Krishnan

Batters: I Ameer, P Kalyan, Q Muhammad

All-rounders: V Yadav, N Negi, W Afridi

Bowlers: A Ahmed, B Qadir, A Singh

Bugibba Blasters vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

