BBS vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 27th, 2021

Bonn Blue Star will take on the Dusseldorf Blackcaps in the 39th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Thursday.

Bonn Blue Star have played five games in the ECS T10 Krefeld so far, winning three and losing one, while their other match was abandoned. They are currently second in Group B.

The Dusseldorf Blackcaps have also been in good form in the ECS T10 Krefeld, winning five out of their six outings. They currently occupy the top spot in Group B and will start as favorites against Bonn Blue Star.

Squads to choose from:

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Venkat Ganesan (c), Muhammad Raheel, Jamshed Khan, Kashif Shahab, Nilay Patel, Oascoroni Ahamed, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Vishal Malik, Rahul Srinivas, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel, Benjamin Das, Neeraj Sharma, Tobias Brucklmeier, Udit Saxena, Harman Singh, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao, Praveen Ganesan, Sanil Bhatia

Predicted Playing XIs

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

Dusseldorf Blackcaps

Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Nilay Patel, Rahul Srinivas (wk), Rahul Srinivas (wk), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Muhammad Raheel, Neeraj Sharma, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao

Match Details

Match: Bonn Blue Star vs Dusseldorf Blackcaps, 39th Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time: 27th May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs. Both teams would like to bat first upon winning the toss as chasing sides have just a 25 percent winning record on this ground.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BBS vs DB Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Abbas, N Patel, D Rajudeen, O Ahamed, V Jeet, K Shabab, R R Singh, M Raheel, A Ahmadzai, H Khan, M Shafiullah

Captain: K Shabab, Vice-captain: M Raheel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Patel, D Rajudeen, O Ahamed, V Jeet, K Shabab, R R Singh, M Raheel, A Ahmadzai, H Khan, M Shafiullah, N Sharma

Captain: D Rajudeen. Vice-captain: O Ahamed