BBS vs DSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Match - May 25th, 2021

Bonn Blue Star will take on DJK SG Solingen in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Krefeld on Tuesday.

Bonn Blue Star started their ECS T10 Krefeld campaign with a 10-run loss against Koln CC before recording a dominant 10-wicket win over the same opposition. They will want to extend their winning momentum in the competition.

DJK SG Solingen, on the other hand, have lost their first two ECS T10 Krefeld games. Bayer Uerdingen Wolves thumped them by 50 runs in the first match and followed it up with another 75-run victory over DJK SG Solingen.

Squads to choose from:

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

DJK SG Solingen

Anil Majari, Kasibatla Sai, Murali Prasad, Nitin Parsi, Raviteja Jembugumpula, Shiva Goud Anthati, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (C), Vinay Gari (WK), Bala Mavillapalli, Dinesh Chaganti, Sai Guntaka, Subbu Varanasi, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

DJK SG Solingen

Anil Majari, Srikanth Thorlikonda, Venkatesh Reddy (C), Vinay Gari (WK), Bala Mavillapalli, Veeru Kolla, Chaitanya Puttaparthi, Chandramohan Sivala, Ramsai Vishnubhotla, Sisindri Dasari and Srikar Reddy Koteru.

Match Details

Match: Bonn Blue Star vs DJK SG Solingen, 31st Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time: 25th May, 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs. Both teams would like to bat first after winning the toss.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BBS vs DDS)

BBS vs DSS Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Reddy, Z Abbas, D Rajudeen, V Jeet, S Goud, J Azizi, S Dasari, S Thorlikonda, H Khan, V Kolla, M Shafiullah

Captain: D Rajudeen. Vice-Captain: H Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Reddy, Z Abbas, D Rajudeen, V Jeet, S Goud, J Azizi, S Dasari, S Thorlikonda, H Khan, M Shafiullah, C Sivala

Captain: V Reddy. Vice-Captain: S Dasari