BBS vs MSF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Krefeld Final - May 29th, 2021

Bonn Blue Star will take on MSC Frankfurt in the final of the ECS T10 Krefeld today.

Bonn Blue Star finished third in Group B behind Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Koln CC with nine points. They then beat the Aachen Rising Stars by 12 runs in the quarter-finals before thrashing Bayer Uerdingen Boosters by eight wickets in the first ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final to book their place in the final.

MSC Frankfurt, meanwhile, lost just one fixture in the group stage and finished atop Group A. They then took on Bayer Uerdingen Wolves in the quarter-finals, winning the contest by six wickets. MSC Frankfurt registered a two-wicket win over Koln CC in the second ECS T10 Krefeld semi-final, thereby setting up a final clash with Bonn Blue Star.

Squads to choose from:

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Khurram Ilyas, Hasan Bukhari, Viprendra Joshi, Naeem Akhtar, Manpreet Ghotra, Jawad Azizi, Ranjith Kumar, Rajvinder Singh, Jaspreet Hunjhan, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Farhan Shaukat, Ranjit Singh, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas.

MSC Frankfurt

Sekandar Khan (c), Muslim Ashraf, Waheed Ahmed, Nafees Buttar, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Daud Muhammad, Shahid Afridi, Habib Rahman, Zabiullah Aryoubi, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Waseem Khan, Sajid Khan Afridi, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Wasil Noori

Predicted Playing XIs

Bonn Blue Star

Asad Mohammad, Sahir Naqash, MD Shafiullah Kadem, Jawad Azizi, Karanjit Brar, Haron Khan, Vikram Jeet, Dilshan Rajudeen, Zaheer Abbas, Bryan Rattan, Zaigham Waqas

MSC Frankfurt

Adel Khan, Sekandar Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Daud Muhammad, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Qader Khan, Hamza Sayed Ameer, Nafees Buttar, Wasil Noori, Habib Rahman (wk), Waseem Khan

Match Details

Match: Bonn Blue Star vs MSC Frankfurt, 48th Match

Venue: Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld

Date and Time: 29th May, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track is expected to favor the bowlers more than the batsmen, with the average score at the venue in the T10 format being 92 runs. Both teams would like to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Krefeld Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BBS vs MSF)

BBS vs MSF Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Krefeld

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Abbas, D Rajudeen, V Jeet, S Khan, Q Schebeckkhel, A Khan, S Naqash, D Muhammad, S Afridi Jr, N B Ahmad, H Khan

Captain: D Rajudeen. Vice-captain: S Afridi Jr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Abbas, D Rajudeen, V Jeet, S Khan, A Khan, S Naqash, D Muhammad, S Afridi Jr, N B Ahmad, H Khan, W Khan

Captain: A Khan. Vice-captain: S Naqash