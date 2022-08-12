BCA vs BER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Semi Final 1

Berlin Cricket Academy will take on Berlin CC (BCA vs BER) in the first semi-final of the CWC ECS T10 Dresden 2022 on Saturday, August 13. The Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden will host this contest.

Berlin Cricket Academy have been quite dominant so far, having topped Group B with six wins from eight matches. They had 12 points to their name, with a solid NRR of +0.755. The team defeated USC Magdeburg by 41 runs in the fourth quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Berlin CC finished third in the Group B standings. They have won four and lost four of their eight league matches. Berlin CC finished with eight points and an NRR of +0.804. They got the better of Viktoria Berlin by 24 runs in the first quarter-final.

BCA vs BER Probable Playing 11 Today

BCA XI

Ranadheer Podishetti, Girish Tangirala, Rahul Movva, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (wk), Mick Murray, Harsha Tharla, Sahil Sethi (c), Shafiq Gulzai, Sai Teja Thalluri, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vinod Reddy Budati.

BER XI

Sagar Kataria, Saddam Gill, Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Awais Zafar (c), Ata Ahmad, Abhilash Anantharam (wk), Nick Kraiger, Manish Tiwari, Imran Bukhari, Karan Singh.

Match Details

Match: BCA vs BER, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Semi Final 1.

Date and Time: 13th August, 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There will be plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s BCA vs BER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patil is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper role on your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match. He is the top-scorer in the competition with 277 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 191.

Batters

S Kataria has played a key role with the bat for Berlin CC. He is their highest scorer with 172 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of over 153.

All-rounders

N Kraiger has been the standout player for Berlin CC and has been in majestic form. He has scored 95 runs so far. With the ball, he has done plenty of damage and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 scalps at a stunning average of 5.56.

Kraiger will be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team for this match.

S Chintanippu is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 104 runs at a strike rate of over 179 and has also scalped 13 wickets, proving to be instrumental with the ball.

Bowlers

I Bukhari will be expected to chip in with the ball for Berlin CC. He has picked up 12 wickets so far and is their second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Kraiger.

M Muhammad is the second-highest wicket-taker for Berlin Cricket Academy. He has scalped 12 wickets at an average of 14.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCA vs BER Dream11 prediction team

N Kraiger (BER) – 749 points.

S Chintanippu (BCA) – 720 points.

S Patil (BCA) – 603 points.

J Vashisht (BER) – 530 points.

I Bukhari (BER) – 452 points.

Important stats for BCA vs BER Dream11 prediction team

N Kraiger: 95 runs and 16 wickets.

S Chintanippu: 104 runs and 13 wickets.

S Patil: 277 runs.

J Vashisht: 116 runs and eight wickets.

I Bukhari: 12 wickets.

BCA vs BER Dream11 Prediction Today

BCA vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patil, S Kataria, M Viswanathan, S Lal, J Aluzai, N Kraiger, S Chintanippu, J Vashisht, I Bukhari, M Muhammad, S Akkneni.

Captain: N Kraiger | Vice-Captain: S Chintanippu.

BCA vs BER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Patil, S Kataria, M Viswanathan, S Lal, N Kraiger, S Chintanippu, J Vashisht, S Gill, I Bukhari, M Muhammad, M Ramadoss.

Captain: S Patil | Vice-Captain: J Vashisht.

