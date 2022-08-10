BCA vs BRI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 33 and 34

Berlin Cricket Academy will take on BSV Britannia in the 33rd and 34th matches of the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 at the Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden on Wednesday (August 10).

BSV Britannia are fourth in the standings. They have played four matches so far and have won and lost two each. They have four points and a net run rate of -0.736. BSV Britannia come into this match after winning their last two matches against Berlin CC.

On the other hand, Berlin Cricket Academy have been in great form so far this season. They have won three of their four matches and are second in the standings with six points. Berlin Cricket Academy were also victorious over Fuchse Berlin Lions in their last two games.

BCA vs BRI Probable Playing 11 Today

BCA XI

Shubham Patil (wk), Aashish, Ehsanullah Aluzai, Sandan Chintanippu, Mughil Viswanathan (c), Venkatesh Lakshminarayana, Siva Rajendran, Akila Rajapakshe, Mohammed Musthafa, Shiva Akkneni, Mohanraj Ramadoss.

BRI XI

Saade Ali Jan (wk), Sourabh Krishnatrey, Sanish Goyal, Ayush Pandey, Mohit Negi, Mohan Dayanandan, Vishal Panjwani, Harsha Gopireddy, Himanshu Himansh, Waleed Ahmed, Gurpreet Singh.

Match Details

BCA vs BRI, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Match 33 and 34

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s BCA vs BRI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patil will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top scorer for his side with 81 runs in four matches at a strike rate of over 155.

Batters

S Goyal is also an instrumental figure for his side’s batting unit. He has amassed 77 runs at a strike rate of over 167.

All-rounders

S Chintanippu has been a leading figure for Berlin Cricket Academy. He is their second-highest scorer with 75 runs at a strike rate of 234.37. He has also scalped eight wickets at an average of 8.00 and will be a great captaincy choice for your BCA vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

S Akkneni is expected to be the leader with the ball for Berlin Cricket Academy. In four matches, he has taken six wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCA vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

S Chintanippu (BCA) – 456 points

S Akkneni (BCA) – 223 points

S Patil (BCA) – 183 points

S Ali Jan (BRI) – 177 points

M Muhammed (BCA) – 177 points

Important stats for BCA vs BRI Dream11 prediction team

S Chintanippu: 75 runs and 8 wickets

S Akkneni: 6 wickets

S Patil: 81 runs

S Ali Jan: 92 runs

M Muhammed: 5 wickets

BCA vs BRI Dream11 Prediction Today

BCA vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patil, S Ali Jan, S Goyal, M Negi, M Viswanathan, S Chintanippu, M Dayanandan, Aashish, S Akkneni, M Muhammed, W Ahmed.

Captain: S Chintanippu Vice-Captain: S Akkneni

BCA vs BRI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Patil, S Ali Jan, S Goyal, M Negi, M Viswanathan, S Chintanippu, M Dayanandan, H Himansh, S Akkneni, M Muhammed, W Ahmed.

Captain: S Patil Vice-Captain: M Muhammed

Edited by Ritwik Kumar