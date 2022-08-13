BCA vs RCD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Final

Berlin Cricket Academy will take on RC Dresden (BCA vs RCD) in the final of the CWC ECS T10 Dresden 2022 on Saturday, August 13. The Rugby Cricket Dresden in Dresden will host this contest.

Berlin Cricket Academy have had a wonderful campaign so far and their run in the tournament has been quite dominant. They picked up six wins in their eight matches in the group stage and finished on top of Group B with 12 points to their name. The team defeated Berlin CC by six wickets to book their spot in the final.

Meanwhile, RC Dresden finished third in the standings of Group A. They won four and lost four of their eight matches. Dresden got the better of ICA Berlin by 44 runs to qualify for the final of this year’s ECS Dresden T10.

BCA vs RCD Probable Playing 11 Today

BCA XI

Ranadheer Podishetti, Girish Tangirala, Rahul Movva, Sai Vivek Jeevangekar (wk), Mick Murray, Harsha Tharla, Sahil Sethi (c), Shafiq Gulzai, Sai Teja Thalluri, Sreekanth Kunchapu, Vinod Reddy Budati.

RCD XI

Mustafa Khan (wk), Sandeep Kamboj, Ijaz Ahmad, Faisal Qasim, Waqas Virk, Gulzar Rasool, Kapil Chandnani, Amrit Pal, Azam Rajput, Raghav Thangapandi (c), Tariq Almas.

Match Details

Match: BCA vs RCD, ECS T10 Dresden 2022, Final.

Date and Time: 13th August, 2022, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden, Dresden.

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores have been quite common. There will be plenty of runs on offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s BCA vs RCD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Patil is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper role on your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the top-scorer of the competition with 319 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of over 198.

M Khan is the second highest scorer in the competition, just behind Patil. He has amassed 234 runs at an average of close to 30 and has a strike rate of over 157.

Batters

S Kamboj has also led proceedings with the bat for RC Dresden. He is the third highest scorer in the tournament with 231 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of over 167.

All-rounders

S Chintanippu has been the standout player for Berlin Cricket Academy and enters this match in good form. He has scored 106 runs so far at a strike rate of over 176. With the ball, he has done plenty of damage and is the joint third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 scalps at a stunning average of 9.28.

He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

A Pal is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 64 runs and is the joint-second highest wicket-taker in ECS Dresden with 15 scalps to his name at an outrageous average of 6.40.

Bowlers

M Muhammed has picked up 14 wickets and is the joint-third highest wicket-taker in the tournament with Chintanippu. He has recorded a bowling average of 13.78.

Top 5 best players to pick in BCA vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Chintanippu (BCA) – 757 points.

S Patil (BCA) – 692 points.

A Pal (RCD) – 616 points.

S Kamboj (RCD) – 554 points.

M Muhammed (BCA) – 508 points.

Important stats for BCA vs RCD Dream11 prediction team

S Chintanippu: 106 runs and 14 wickets.

S Patil: 319 runs.

A Pal: 64 runs and 15 wickets.

S Kamboj: 231 runs.

M Muhammad: 14 wickets.

BCA vs RCD Dream11 Prediction Today

BCA vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Patil, M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, I Ahmad, J Aluzai, S Chintanippu, A Pal, F Khan, M Muhammed, K Chandnani, W Virk.

Captain: S Chintanippu | Vice-Captain: A Pal.

BCA vs RCD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Patil, M Khan Yousefzai, S Kamboj, M Viswanathan, J Aluzai, S Chintanippu, A Pal, F Khan, M Muhammed, K Chandnani, A Adil.

Captain: S Patil | Vice-Captain: S Kamboj.

