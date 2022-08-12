BCA vs USCM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, 4th Qualifier

The Berlin Cricket Academy (BCA) will take on the USC Magdeburg (USCM) in the fourth Qualifier of the FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022 on Friday (August 12) at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in this year's ECS T10 Dresden league. The Berlin Cricket Academy have won six of their last eight games, while the USC Magdeburg have won five of their last eight matches.

USC Magdeburg will try their best to win the match and enter the playoffs, but the Berlin Cricket Academy are a relatively better team. The Berlin Cricket Academy are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

BCA vs USCM Probable Playing XI

BCA Playing XI

Mughil Viswanathan (c), Ehsanullah Aluzai, Shubham Patil (wk), Aashish, Sandan Chintanippu, Venkatesh Lakshminarayana, Jan Aluzai, Siva Rajendran, Mohammed Musthafa, Shiva Akkineni, Arshad Adil.

USCM Playing XI

Sai Thalluri, Farhad Billimoria, SaiVivek Jeevangekar (wk), Girish Tangirala, Ranadheer Podishetti, Manideep Allu, Prajeshvar Karthikeyan, Mick Murray, Hari Patel, Sahil Sethi, Nikhil Koneri.

Match Details

BCA vs USCM, FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022, 4th Qualifier

Date and Time: August 12 2022, 6:00 PM

Venue: Rugby Cricket Ground, Dresden

Pitch Report

The surface at the Rugby Cricket Ground in Dresden is likely to be a good one to bat on and big scores have been put up at this venue. However, there could be some movement with the new ball for the pacers. Any score over 95 runs could be considered a par total.

BCA vs USCM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Patil, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Jeevangekar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

G Tangirala and M Viswanathan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. J Aluzai is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Chintanippu and R Podishetti are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Choudary is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Akkneni and V Reddy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Muhammed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in BCA vs USCM Dream11 prediction team

S Chintanippu (BCA)

R Podishetti (USCM)

S Akkneni (BCA)

Berlin Cricket Academy vs USC Magdeburg: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Chintanippu - 104 runs and 13 wickets

S Patil - 199 runs

R Podishetti - 172 runs and seven wickets

Berlin Cricket Academy vs USC Magdeburg Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS T10 - Dresden 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Patil, J Aluzai, G Tangirala, M Viswanathan, S Chintanippu, R Choudary, R Podishetti, S Akkneni, S Gulzai, M Muhammed, V Reddy

Captain: S Chintanippu Vice Captain: R Podishetti

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Patil, J Aluzai, G Tangirala, M Viswanathan, S Chintanippu, R Choudary, R Podishetti, S Akkneni, S Sethi, M Muhammed, V Reddy

Captain: S Chintanippu Vice Captain: M Muhammed

