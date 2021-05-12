BCC v PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 12th, 2021

Bohemian CC will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Prague on 12th May at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Bohemian CC stands third in the ECS T10 Prague points table with two wins in six matches. They were defeated by Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the last fixture. Being put into bat first, they posted a total of 72 runs. The bowlers were unable to contain the opposition, and eventually lost the match by 7 wickets.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, on the other hand, are in fourth place with two wins in six games. They'll be full of confidence after defeating Bohemian CC in their recent outing. The bowling unit put in a strong showing, with every bowler contributing with a wicket. In the end, they comfortably chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Squads to choose from

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina, Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

Probable Playing XIs

Bohemian CC

Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Suresh Kuramboyina, Arun Konda, Al Mahmud, Mani Paduru, Kapil Kumar, Ajhar Alam

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Match 33

Date and Time: May 12th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground offers a decent amount of assistance for the pacers. We can expect some pace and bounce in the initial few overs of the game, making bowling first the ideal option.

BCC vs PSM Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCC v PSM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Bist, Arun Konda, AL Mahmud, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Ashok Kumar Reddy

Captain: Javed Iqbal Vice-captain: Saurabh Kakaria

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Purandhar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Javed Iqbal, Md Sahadat Hossain, AL Mahmud, Ajhar Alam, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar

Captain: Ali Waqar Vice-captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar