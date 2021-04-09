BCC vs BOG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 9th, 2021

Bergamo CC will take on Bogliasco in the 19th match of the ECS T10 Milan on Friday.

Bergamo CC have won three of the five ECS T10 Milan matches they have played so far. They opened their campaign with a defeat against Bogliasco, losing the contest by five wickets. Bergamo then won three successive matches before losing to Fresh Tropical in their last encounter.

Bogliasco, on the other hand, won their first three ECS T10 Milan fixtures, including the one against Bergamo CC. However, they head into Friday's fixture on the back of a loss against Bergamo United. Bogliasco will be eager to return to winning ways as soon as possible.

Squads to choose from:

Bergamo CC

Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Bogliasco

Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo CC

Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sonu Lal, Jaspreet Singh (c), Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kuldip Singh

Bogliasco

Madupa Fernando (C), Sachin Tharuka, Supun Tharanga, Upul Nandana, Niranga Malameege, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Roshan Weerasinghe, Sandesh Hansaja, Ralph Fernando, Dumindu Nissanka, Dunishka Polpitiya.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo CC vs Bogliasco, Match 19, ECS T10 Milan

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Date and Time: 9th April, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs BOG)

BCC vs BOG Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Milan

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachin Tharuka, Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Dunishka Polpitiya, Supun Tharanga, Chetan Kumar, Niranga Malameege, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Baljit Singh. Vice-captain: Supun Tharanga

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachin Tharuka, Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Sonu Lal, Sandesh Hansaja, Dunishka Polpitiya, Supun Tharanga, Chetan Kumar, Niranga Malameege, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando

Captain: Sachin Tharuka. Vice-captain: Manpreet Singh