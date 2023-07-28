BCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, 1st Semi Final

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see Bohemian CC (BCC) squaring off against Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Bohemian CC have won eight of their last fourteen matches. Brno CC, too, have same stats as of their opponents. In a tough contest for both teams, Brno CC are expected to come out on top and seal the final spot.

BCC vs BRN Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 28 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs BRN, 1st Semi Final

Date and Time: 28th July 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Prague Barbarians and United CC, where a total of 275 runs were scored at a loss of 3 wickets.

BCC vs BRN Form Guide

BCC - Won 8 of their last 14 matches

BRN - Won 8 of their last 14 matches

BCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahil Grover ©, Martin Worndl, Zahid Mahmood (wk), Sazib Bhuiyan, Saurabh Kakaria, Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Rohit Khungar, Arif Javed, Kamaldeep Singh, Zeeshan Azeem

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Satyajit Sengupta, Mohammad Ratul (wk), Rahat Ali ©, Riaz Afridi, Ali Kashif, Annadurai Arumugum, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Shayan Khan, Yug Warrier, Naveed Ahmed, Neeraj Mishra

BCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ratul

M Ratul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Grover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Saqib

A Arumugum and S Saqib are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Worndl played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Bhuiyan

S Sengupta and S Bhuiyan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Ullah is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmed and J Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Riaz is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Bhuiyan

S Bhuiyan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 789 points in the last fourteen matches.

M Ratul

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ratul as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 571 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs BRN, 1st Semi Final

S Sengupta

S Bhuiyan

M Ratul

M Riaz

S Grover

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Grover, M Ratul, Z Mahmood

Batters: S Saqib, M Worndl

All-rounders: S Sengupta (vc), S Bhuiyan (c)

Bowlers: J Iqbal, M Riaz, N Ahmed, Z Azeem

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Grover, M Ratul (c), Z Mahmood

Batters: S Saqib, M Worndl, A Arumugum

All-rounders: S Sengupta, S Bhuiyan (vc)

Bowlers: J Iqbal, M Riaz, Z Azeem