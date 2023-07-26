BCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Match 50

The 50th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will see the Bohemian CC (BCC) squaring off against the Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Bohemian CC have won seven of their last 13 matches. The Brno CC, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 12 matches.

The Bohemian CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Brno CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs BRN Match Details

The 50th match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 26 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs BRN, Match 50

Date and Time: July 26, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this wicket was between the Bohemian CC and the Vinohrady CC, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

BCC vs BRN Form Guide

BCC - Won 7 of their last 13 matches

BRN - Won 7 of their last 12 matches

BCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Sahil Grover ©, Martin Worndl, Zahid Mahmood (wk), Sazib Bhuiyan, Saurabh Kakaria, Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Rohit Khungar, Arif Javed, Kamaldeep Singh, and Zeeshan Azeem.

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Satyajit Sengupta, Mohammad Ratul (wk), Rahat Ali ©, Riaz Afridi, Ali Kashif, Annadurai Arumugum, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Shayan Khan, Yug Warrier, Naveed Ahmed, and Neeraj Mishra.

BCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ratul

M Ratul is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. S Grover is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Saqib

Z Mahmood and S Saqib are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Worndl played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sengupta

S Sengupta and S Bhuiyan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ahmed and S Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

S Sengupta

S Sengupta will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 672 points in the last twelve matches.

M Ratul

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ratul your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 474 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs BRN, Match 50

S Sengupta

S Bhuiyan

M Ratul

M Riaz

S Grover

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Grover, M Ratul

Batters: Z Mahmood

All-rounders: S Sengupta, S Bhuiyan, J Iqbal, Z Azeem, M Riaz

Bowlers: S Khan, N Ahmed

Bohemian CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Grover, M Ratul

Batters: S Saqib, Z Mahmood

All-rounders: S Sengupta, S Bhuiyan, J Iqbal, Z Azeem, M Riaz

Bowlers: S Khan, A Javed, R Ali