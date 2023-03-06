BCC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Semi Final 1

The 1st semi-final match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Bud CC (BCC) squaring off against City Cricket Club (CCC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Monday (March 6).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

City Cricket Club have won six of their last ten matches. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last ten matches of the tournament. City Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but Bud CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs CCC Match Details

The 1st semi-final match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 6 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs CCC, Match Semi Final 1

Date and Time: March 6, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the West Guwahati Club and 91 Yards Club, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BCC vs CCC Form Guide

BCC - Won 10 of their last 10 matches

CCC - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

BCC vs CCC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pushparaj Sharma ©, Parvez Aziz, Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha, Nipan Deka, Erik Roy (wk), Abu Nechim, Riyan Parag, Abhilash Gogoi, Sundeep Rabha, Rohit Singh

CCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahul Hazarika, Pallav kumar Das, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Kumar Suraj, Raj Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman (c & wk), Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dibakar Johri, Jogeswar Bhumiz, Bikash Chetri, Rohan Hazarika

BCC vs CCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Rahman

W Rahman is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Tamuli is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Singh

R Hazarika and H Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Purkayastha played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Parag

R Giri and R Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Bhumij and N Deka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 1630 points in the last ten matches.

N Deka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose N Deka as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 820 points in the last ten matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs CCC, Match Semi Final 1

N Deka

R Parag

K Giri

J Bhumij

H Singh

Bud CC vs City Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bud CC vs City Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Rahman

Batters: H Singh, R Hazarika, S Purkayastha

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, R Ahmed, R Sharma

Bowlers: N Deka, J Bhumij, A Singh

Bud CC vs City Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Tamuli

Batters: H Singh, R Hazarika, S Purkayastha

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, R Ahmed

Bowlers: N Deka, J Bhumij, A Singh, R Singh-III

