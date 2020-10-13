Dream11 Fantasy Cricket BCC vs CTT Barcelona Match

It's a boon for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket fans to watch a match amidst the pandemic. The teams are all set to light-up yet another venue as the ECS T10 buggy moves to Barcelona, this October. Bengali CC will be battling Catalunya Tigers CC in the 3rd match of this league, on Monday.

These Dream11 Fantasy Cricket teams are hungry for their first win and the competition is bound to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The cricket talent-pool is impressive and it's safe to say that the cricketing world will see the rise of a few stars by the end of the tournament.

BCC vs CTT -- the opponents are equally formidable with their batting and high scores are expected on the board. Facing tenured BCC players like J Hasan and M Ilyas will be a tough challenge. The lack of experience might prove to be too expensive for the Tigers this time around. However, one can never underestimate young blood and their drive to win a Dream11 Fantasy Cricket match.

Squads to choose:

Bengali CC

S Rahman, N Aseq Arman, T Motalab, O Ali, A Khan, M Mahbubul, T Bepari, J Hasan, M Arifur, R Mir, R Howlader, R Ahmed Khan, A Siddique, W Hussain, B Ahmed, M Hossain, R Mollik, I Amin.

Catalunya Tigers CC

T Ilyas, S Akram, Z Ul Abiddin, M Ilyas, D Singh Kaur, J Afzal, A Sarmad, G Singh Sidhu, M Amir Raza, U Aftab, M Iqbal, M Zeeshan, M Mubarak, A Ashraf, H Singh, G Sarwar, Z Haider, S Shamshad, M Kashif, N Ahmad, R Ali, A Ali, G Dastgeer.

Predicted 11

Bengali CC

N Aseq Arman, S Rahman, A Ali, A Khan, O Ali, J Hasan, M Arifur, B Ahmed, M Hossain, I Amin, and Z Hossain.

Catalunya Tigers CC

T Ilyas, S Akram, M Ilyas, G Singh Sidhu, M Amir Raza, M Iqbal, U Aftab, M Zeeshan, Z Haider, S Shamshad, and G Sarwar.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Match

Details

Match: Bengali CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: 12 October 2020

Time: 04:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Shorter boundaries might give the batsmen an upper hand on the field. Soaring temperatures and a zero forecast of rain foretell that an unhindered Dream11 Fantasy Cricket game is on the cards in Barcelona.

ECS T10

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

suggestions

BCC vs CTT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ilyas, N Aseq Arman, A Ali, A Khan, M Ilyas, J Hasan, M Arifur, M Iqbal, B Ahmed, Z Haider, and S Shamshad.

Captain: J Hasan Vice-Captain: M Ilyas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rahman, S Akram, A Ali, A Khan, M Ilyas, J Hasan, M Iqbal, Z Haider, S Shamshad, Z Hossain, and I Amin.

Captain: Z Haider Vice-Captain: J Hasan