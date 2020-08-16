BCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 16th, 2020

The first knockout fixture in ECS T10 Belgium pits Exiles CC against Beveren CC in what promises to be an exciting clash at the Belgian Oval.

Both teams gave good accounts of themselves in the league stage as they finished in the top two. While Exiles sneaked into second place courtesy of a superior NRR, Beveren CC were the only unbeaten team in the competition with two wins in two games.

Although Beveren will go into this game as the clear favourites, they cannot take Exiles CC for granted with the likes of Hai Muhammad and Raja taking to the field for them. All in all, we should be in for a riveting contest with both teams looking to move forward to the final of the ECS T10 Belgium League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Exiles CC

Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Ali Abbas, Amer Diwan Ali, Amin Gul Maliki. Ehsanullah Babar, Faisal Mehmood, Imtiaz Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Sohail Kalim, Sulaiman Muhammad, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad, and Zoheeb Hussain

Beveren CC

Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat, and Noor Zazai.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Exiles CC

A Hai Muhammad, S Muhammad, W Raja, A Ali, W Raja, S Kalim, Z Hussain, S Ali, A Abbas, E Babar and S Hussain

Beveren CC

H Said, S Zakhil, A Rashid, D Angar, H Tarakhel, A Said, S Momand, M Malangzai, J Jabarkhel, K Ahmadzai and S Otmanzai

Match Details

Match: Exiles CC vs Beveren CC

Date: 16th August 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Belgian Oval is a competitive one with a lot of help on offer for the bowlers. While variable bounce has troubled the batsmen on many occasions, the dimensions of the ground should play into their hands. With the pitch unlikely to change much as the game progresses, both teams will look to bat first and post a total of at least 80, which is about par at this venue.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs ECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ahmzadzai, A Hai Muhammad, S Otmanzai, S Muhammad, S Zakhil, H Said, A Ali, W Raja, S Kalim, S Hussain and S Momand

Captain: S Zakhil, Vice-Captain: A Hai Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ali, A Hai Muhammad, H Tarakhel, S Muhammad, S Zakhil, H Said, A Ali, W Raja, S Kalim, S Hussain and S Momand

Captain: S Zakhil, Vice-Captain: H Said