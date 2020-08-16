BCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Belgium Match - Aug 16th, 2020

The final of the ECS T10 Belgium League 2020 features a mouthwatering clash between Beveren CC and Mechelen Eagles at the Belgian Oval in Gent.

Beveren CC have been the team to beat in the competition, with three wins in three games. Their opponents, Mechelen Eagles, aren't far off although their only loss came against Beveren CC in Match 5.

Despite the table-toppers Beveren CC holding the edge heading into this game, they should be wary of the Eagles batting unit, which registered the tournament's highest score of 96 in the second semi-final.

With both teams looking in good form, all the signs point towards another exciting game in the final of the ECS T10 Belgium.

Squads to choose from

Beveren CC

Abdul Rashid, Ashiqullah Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Noor Momand, Dildar Angar, Hakim Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shir Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Khalid Ahmadzai, Mansoor Malangzai, Abdul Basir Hamidi, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Zahidullah Safi, Jabar Jabarkhel, Rafiullah Rafiqi, Abbas Saadat, and Noor Zazai.

Mechelen Eagles CC

Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Beveren CC

H Said, S Zakhil, A Rashid, D Angar, H Tarakhel, A Said, S Momand, M Malangzai, J Jabarkhel, K Ahmadzai and S Otmanzai

Mechelen Eagles

Y Mohammed, K Cheema, I Naser, K Zazai, S Tejinder, M Ismail, D Singh, S Khogyani, E Utmanzai, A Rahim and S Nawaz

Match Details

Match: Beveren CC vs Mechelen Eagles

Date: 16th August 2020, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

The pitch has played better with each passing game, with the Mechelen Eagles putting up a total close to 100 in the previous match. However, the bowlers should continue to enjoy the conditions with inconsistent bounce also helping their cause.

The spinners aren't expected to extract much turn off the surface, which can entice the batsmen into taking them on in the middle overs. With the trophy on the line, both sides would ideally want to bat first and put up a total in the range of 90-95.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs MECC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Zazai, H Tarakhel, S Otmanzai, Y Mohammed, H Said, A Said, S Zakhil, I Naser, K Cheema, M Ismail and A Rahim

Captain: H Said, Vice-Captain: M Ismail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Tajinder, H Tarakhel, D Singh, Y Mohammed, H Said, A Said, S Zakhil, I Naser, K Cheema, M Ismail and D Angar

Captain: H Said, Vice-Captain: K Cheema