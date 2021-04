BCC vs FT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 8th, 2021

Bergamo CC will take on Fresh Tropical in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Milan on Thursday.

Both Bergamo CC and Fresh Tropical have progressed to the next round of the ECS T10 Milan. Having played three matches so far, Bergamo have won twice. They beat Pioltello United by eight wickets in their last match.

Meanwhile, Fresh Tropical are second in Group B after winning two matches. They head into today's ECS T10 Milan fixture on the back of a loss to Albano.

Squads to choose from:

Bergamo CC

Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh

Fresh Tropical

Zahid Cheema, Shahzad Sarwar, Suliman Hakimi, Hassan Jamil, Mahash Javed, Bilal Hamid, Zain Naqvi, Ammar Rasool (WK), Amir Sharif, Muhammad Imran (C), Fahad Baqar, Imran Muhammad, Sikander Abbas, Bilal Aslam, Abdul Wahab, Jawad Sarwar (WK), Sadam Hussain, Qasim Muhammad, Arslan Shahid (WK), Hassan Taseer (WK) and Hameed Farhan (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Bergamo CC

Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sonu Lal, Jaspreet Singh (c), Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh, Kuldip Singh

Fresh Tropical

Amar Rasool (wk), Muhammad Imran (c), Amir Sharif, Hassain Jamil, Fahad Malik, Zain Naqvi, Zahid Cheema, Bilal Muhammad, Suliman Hakmi, Shahzad Sarwar, Mahesh Javed

Match Details

Match: Bergamo CC vs Fresh Tropical, Match 13

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

Date and Time: 8th April, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.

ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs FT)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Zain Naqvi, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Chetan Kumar, Narinder Gidda, Jaspreet Singh, Bilal Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Cheema

Captain: Muhammad Imran. Vice-captain: Baljit Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Zain Naqvi, Sonu Lal, Muhammad Imran, Amir Sharif, Mandeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Jaspreet Singh, Bilal Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Cheema

Captain: Amir Sharif. Vice-captain: Zain Naqvi