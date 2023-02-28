BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 20

Bud Cricket Club (BCC) will lock horns with Guwahati Town Club (GCC) in the 20th match of the Guwahati Premier League 2023 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday, February 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 20.

Bud Cricket Club have been fantastic so far. They have won all six of their matches and are on top of the table. They have 12 points to their name and have a four-point lead at the top.

Guwahati Town Club, on the other hand, are third in the standings. They have four wins in six games and two losses on the board. They lost their last couple of matches and will be desperate to put their campaign back on track with a win.

BCC vs GTC Match Details, Match 20

The 20th match of Guwahati Premier League 2023 will be played on February 28 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs GTC, Guwahati Premier League 2023, Match 20

Date and Time: February 28, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

BCC vs GTC Pitch Report

The Judges Field is a high-scoring wicket and batters are expected to enjoy their time on this surface. The 200-run mark could prove to be breachable on this track and bowlers need to be extra careful.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 173.5

Average second innings score: 154

BCC vs GTC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Bud Cricket Club: W-W-W-W-W

Guwahati Town Club: L-L-W-L-W

BCC vs GTC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bud Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Bud Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

P Aziz, Hardeep Singh, R Parag, Jitu Ali, Kaushik Giri, Abhilash Gogoi, Erik Roy, Pushparaj Sharma (c), Nipan Deka, AN Ahmed, and Sundeep Rabha.

Guwahati Town Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Guwahati Town Club Probable Playing 11

Pradyaun Saikia, Manashjyoti Gogoi, SM Jain, Dhruv Borah, Akash Sengupta, S Ghadigaonkar (c), Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, RL Mali, Nasir Ullah, Avinav Choudhury, and Shekhar Jyoti Barman.

BCC vs GTC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Ullah (6 matches, 57 runs, Strike Rate: 126.67)

N Ullah is a great wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 57 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 126.

Top Batter pick

H Singh (6 matches, 165 runs, Strike Rate: 157.14)

H Singh is a dependable batter and is the second-highest run-scorer for his side. He has amassed 165 runs in six matches at a strike rate of over 157.

Top All-rounder pick

K Giri (6 matches, 85 runs and 6 wickets)

K Giri will be expected to contribute with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 85 runs at an average of 28.33 and has also taken six wickets so far.

Top Bowler pick

N Deka (6 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.79)

N Deka is the second-highest wicket-taker for his team and he has scalped 11 wickets in six matches at an economy of just under eight.

BCC vs GTC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag is a popular cricketer who regularly plays in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He is both the leading run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Parag has hammered 511 runs in six matches at an average of 102.20 and has a strike rate of 222.17.

He has also scalped 16 wickets and could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Sengupta

A Sengupta is the second-highest wicket-taker in the entire competition. He has picked up 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 11. Sengupta has also added 165 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 165.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Parag 511 runs and 16 wickets 1286 points A Sengupta 165 runs and 14 wickets 711 points N Deka 11 wickets 399 points R Mali 10 wickets 341 points K Giri 85 runs and 6 wickets 331 points

BCC vs GTC match expert tips

R Parag has been head and shoulders clear of every other player in the tournament. He is by far the best multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: H Singh, S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: R Parag, K Giri, A Choudhary

Bowlers: A Sengupta, N Deka, R Mali, A Ajij Khuraishi

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: N Ullah, E Roy

Batters: H Singh, S Jain, P Saikia

All-rounders: R Parag, K Giri

Bowlers: A Sengupta, N Deka, R Mali, A Ajij Khuraishi

Poll : 0 votes