BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 13

Bud Cricket Club (BCC) will take on Gauhati Town Club (GTC) in the 13th game of the Guwahati Premier League (GPL 2023) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday (February 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the game: playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.
Bud Cricket Club have had a successful season in the GPL 2023 and will be looking to retain their top spot in the points table. Their batting lineup is led by the explosive Riyan Parag, who can win games on his own. They also have some capable middle-order batters in the form of Hardeep Singh and Swarupam Purkayastha, whereas their bowling attack will be led by the experienced Abu Nechim, who will look to make an impression.
The Gauhati Town Club, too, have performed well in the tournament. They are second in the standings with six points from three games. Their batting lineup is led by Akash Sengupta, who can win games with both the bat and the ball. They will look to extend their unbeaten run on Saturday.
BCC vs GTC Match Details
The 13th game of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 25 at Judges Field, Guwahati, at 10:00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.
Match: BCC vs GTC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 13
Date and Time: February 25, 2023; 10:00 am IST
Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati
BCC vs GTC Pitch Report
The pitch at Judges Field is generally dry and dusty, resulting in a spinning track that favors spin bowlers, making scoring runs difficult. But batters will need some time at the crease before encountering bowlers.
Last 5 Matches (Guwahati Premier League)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 2
Average first innings score: 125
Average second innings score: 111
BCC vs GTC Form Guide (Guwahati Premier League)
BCC: W-W-W
GTC: D-W-W
BCC vs GTC probable playing XIs for today’s match
BCC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
BCC Probable Playing XI
Pushparaj Sharma (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Hardeep Singh, Erik Roy (wk), Abu Nechim, Jitu Ali, Riyan Parag, Nipan Deka, Sundeep Rabha, Rohit Singh
GTC Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
GTC Probable Playing XI
Gokul Sharma (c), Pradyaun Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Nasir Ullah (wk), Akash Sengupta, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Ranjit Mali, Sahil Ahmed, Saahil Jain
Today's BCC vs GTC Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Erik Roy (33 runs in 4 games)
Erik Roy is a talented right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who is yet to show his abilities, scoring just 33 runs in four games.
Top Batter pick
Hardeep Singh (159 runs in 4 games, Average: 39.75)
Hardeep Singh is a key batter in the BCC lineup who has looked impressive against both pacers and spinners and has easily collected runs. He has amassed 159 runs at an average of 39.75 in four games.
Top All-rounder pick
Riyan Parag (262 runs, and 5 wickets, Average: 65.50)
Riyan Parag is one of the top all-round players in his team who is consistent with his performances. He has amassed 262 runs at an excellent average of 65.50 and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 10.45 in four games. Parag could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is a multiplier choice for the captaincy of your fantasy team.
Top Bowler pick
Nipan Deka (10 wickets in 4 games, Average: 7.90)
Nipan Deka has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up 10 wickets in four games at an average of 7.90.
BCC vs GTC match captain and vice-captain choices
Ranjith Mali
He's had a fantastic tournament so far, ranking third in the most wickets charts thanks to his pace and experience. Ranjith is a key pick and player in the game once again. He has scalped eight wickets at an average of 9.00 and has scored four runs in three games.
Swarupam Purkayastha
He's a talented batter who has been doing well for his team, scoring 153 runs at an impressive average of 38.25 in four games. That makes him an excellent pick for your BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy team.
Five Must-picks with players' stats for BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
BCC vs GTC match expert tips 13th match
Riyan Parag is one of the tournament's most experienced players. He has scored 262 runs, taken 11 wickets, and been economical in four games. Given his experience and skill-set, he is a must-have for your fantasy team and a multiplier player.
BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: N Ullah
Batters: Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha
All-rounders: Riyan Parag (c), D Borah
Bowlers: Abu Nechim, Renjith Mali, Nipun Deka (vc), A Sengupta, P Sharma, R Singh-III
BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: N Ullah
Batters: Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha
All-rounders: Riyan Parag (c), D Borah, G Sharma
Bowlers: Abu Nechim, Renjith Mali, Nipun Deka, A Sengupta (vc), P Sharma