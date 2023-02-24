BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 13

Bud Cricket Club (BCC) will take on Gauhati Town Club (GTC) in the 13th game of the Guwahati Premier League (GPL 2023) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday (February 25). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the game: playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Bud Cricket Club have had a successful season in the GPL 2023 and will be looking to retain their top spot in the points table. Their batting lineup is led by the explosive Riyan Parag, who can win games on his own. They also have some capable middle-order batters in the form of Hardeep Singh and Swarupam Purkayastha, whereas their bowling attack will be led by the experienced Abu Nechim, who will look to make an impression.

The Gauhati Town Club, too, have performed well in the tournament. They are second in the standings with six points from three games. Their batting lineup is led by Akash Sengupta, who can win games with both the bat and the ball. They will look to extend their unbeaten run on Saturday.

BCC vs GTC Match Details

The 13th game of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 25 at Judges Field, Guwahati, at 10:00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BCC vs GTC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 13

Date and Time: February 25, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

BCC vs GTC Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field is generally dry and dusty, resulting in a spinning track that favors spin bowlers, making scoring runs difficult. But batters will need some time at the crease before encountering bowlers.

Last 5 Matches (Guwahati Premier League)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 125

Average second innings score: 111

BCC vs GTC Form Guide (Guwahati Premier League)

BCC: W-W-W

GTC: D-W-W

BCC vs GTC probable playing XIs for today’s match

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BCC Probable Playing XI

Pushparaj Sharma (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Hardeep Singh, Erik Roy (wk), Abu Nechim, Jitu Ali, Riyan Parag, Nipan Deka, Sundeep Rabha, Rohit Singh

GTC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GTC Probable Playing XI

Gokul Sharma (c), Pradyaun Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Nasir Ullah (wk), Akash Sengupta, Abdul Khureshi, Avinav Choudhury, Ranjit Mali, Sahil Ahmed, Saahil Jain

Today's BCC vs GTC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Erik Roy (33 runs in 4 games)

Erik Roy is a talented right-handed batter and wicketkeeper who is yet to show his abilities, scoring just 33 runs in four games.

Top Batter pick

Hardeep Singh (159 runs in 4 games, Average: 39.75)

Hardeep Singh is a key batter in the BCC lineup who has looked impressive against both pacers and spinners and has easily collected runs. He has amassed 159 runs at an average of 39.75 in four games.

Top All-rounder pick

Riyan Parag (262 runs, and 5 wickets, Average: 65.50)

Riyan Parag is one of the top all-round players in his team who is consistent with his performances. He has amassed 262 runs at an excellent average of 65.50 and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 10.45 in four games. Parag could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game and is a multiplier choice for the captaincy of your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Nipan Deka (10 wickets in 4 games, Average: 7.90)

Nipan Deka has performed well with the ball in the ongoing tournament. He could be a valuable asset to your fantasy team in this game, having picked up 10 wickets in four games at an average of 7.90.

BCC vs GTC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ranjith Mali

He's had a fantastic tournament so far, ranking third in the most wickets charts thanks to his pace and experience. Ranjith is a key pick and player in the game once again. He has scalped eight wickets at an average of 9.00 and has scored four runs in three games.

Swarupam Purkayastha

He's a talented batter who has been doing well for his team, scoring 153 runs at an impressive average of 38.25 in four games. That makes him an excellent pick for your BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five Must-picks with players' stats for BCC vs GTC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abdul Khureshi 5 wickets in 3 games Rohit Singh 5 wickets in 2 games Dhruv Borah 74 runs in 3 games Saahil Jain 62 runs in 3 games Pradyaun Saikia 61 runs in 3 games

BCC vs GTC match expert tips 13th match

Riyan Parag is one of the tournament's most experienced players. He has scored 262 runs, taken 11 wickets, and been economical in four games. Given his experience and skill-set, he is a must-have for your fantasy team and a multiplier player.

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Head-to-Head League

BCC vs GTC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (c), D Borah

Bowlers: Abu Nechim, Renjith Mali, Nipun Deka (vc), A Sengupta, P Sharma, R Singh-III

BCC vs GTC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 13, Grand League

BCC vs GTC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: N Ullah

Batters: Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha

All-rounders: Riyan Parag (c), D Borah, G Sharma

Bowlers: Abu Nechim, Renjith Mali, Nipun Deka, A Sengupta (vc), P Sharma

