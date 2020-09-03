BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 4th, 2020

Kings XI Cricket Club is in action yet again as they face a high-flying Bergamo Cricket Club side in the ECS T10 Rome League.

Bergamo CC is one of the more fancied sides in the competition with their win against Jinnah Brescia showcasing their prowess. However, it has been a sorry tale for Kings XI CC, who are searching for their first win of the tournament. They are on the brink of elimination and things aren't looking good for them.

Owing to their form and superior batting strength, Bergamo will head into this game as clear favourites. However, they cannot take Kings XI for granted, considering the latter has nothing to lose.

There is a lot to play for at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground as both sides look for a victory.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Kings XI Cricket Club

Simranjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Kulmeet Singh, Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabraiz, Harmanjeet Singh, Ram Jaspal, Sarbjit Singh, Abdul Kashif, Salman Ali

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XI

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jatinder Singh, Asim Ali, Jorawar Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Jaspreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Daljit Singh.

Kings XI Cricket Club

Jagjit Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Vikas Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jagmeet Singh, Jaspal Ram, Atiq Tabraiz, Noman Ali and Abdul Kashif.

Match Details

Match: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kings XI Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

As seen in the tournament so far, bowling friendly conditions are on offer at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The bowlers should get some movement off the surface with the odd ball keeping low.

Although there is some swing available with the new ball, the batsmen will look to utilize the field restrictions to their advantage. Wickets in hand will be key on this surface with 75-80 representing a par score.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs KCC-XI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manpreet Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Simranjit Singh, Jaipal Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabriaz, Daljit Singh and Abdul Kashif

Captain: Mandeep Singh, Vice-Captain: Jaswinder Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Manpreet Singh, Sarbjit Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Jaipal Singh, Mandeep Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Noman Ali, Atiq Tabriaz, Daljit Singh and Gurwinder Singh

Captain: Jaswinder Singh, Vice-Captain: Baljit Singh