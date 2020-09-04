BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 5th, 2020

The final league fixture of ECS T10 Rome 2020 sees Bergamo CC taking on Kent Lanka CC at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.
It hasn't been the best of tournaments for Kent Lanka CC, who have lost all their games so far. On the other hand, Bergamo CC are currently eyeing a semi-final berth.
A win in this fixture, provided that they succeed against Roma CC, should ensure their passage to the knockout phase. However, they will be wary of a wounded Kent Lanka Cricket Club side, who would be looking to play spoilsport on Saturday.
With a lot at stake, Bergamo CC are the overwhelming favourites against Kent Lanka. All in all, a mouthwatering clash awaits with the result of this fixture having a huge impact on the points table.
Squads to choose from
Bergamo Cricket Club
Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh
Kent Lanka Cricket Club
Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal, Nimesh, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna
Predicted Playing XI
Bergamo Cricket Club
Kent Lanka Cricket Club
B Mihindukulasuriya, M Sudharshana, M Kanageshwaram, P Perera, S Kurukulasuriya, D Tikiriyadura, H de Silva, T Welikalage, N Renath, K Arachchilage and D Mudiyanselage
Match Details
Match: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club
Date: 5th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, Rome
Pitch Report
A relatively high-scoring encounter beckons at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, although there could be some assistance for the bowlers.
However, the batsmen have fared better in recent games with scores of over 100 also being registered in the ECS T10 Rome League.
With the conditions not likely to change much, both teams will ideally look to bat first and pile on the runs in the first innings. 80-85 is about par on this surface with the batsmen likely to target the shorter boundaries.
ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, M Sudharshana, M Kanageshwaram, M Singh, J Singh, B Singh, B Mihindukulasuriya, P Perera, H de Silva, D Singh and K Arachchilage
Captain: M Sudharshana, Vice-Captain: Jaspreet Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, M Sudharshana, D Mudiyanselage, M Singh, J Singh, B Singh, J Singh, P Perera, H de Silva, D Singh and K Arachchilage
Captain: M Sudharshana, Vice-Captain: B SinghPublished 04 Sep 2020, 20:37 IST