BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 5th, 2020

The final league fixture of ECS T10 Rome 2020 sees Bergamo CC taking on Kent Lanka CC at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.

It hasn't been the best of tournaments for Kent Lanka CC, who have lost all their games so far. On the other hand, Bergamo CC are currently eyeing a semi-final berth.

A win in this fixture, provided that they succeed against Roma CC, should ensure their passage to the knockout phase. However, they will be wary of a wounded Kent Lanka Cricket Club side, who would be looking to play spoilsport on Saturday.

With a lot at stake, Bergamo CC are the overwhelming favourites against Kent Lanka. All in all, a mouthwatering clash awaits with the result of this fixture having a huge impact on the points table.

Squads to choose from

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal, Nimesh, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna

Predicted Playing XI

Bergamo Cricket Club

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

B Mihindukulasuriya, M Sudharshana, M Kanageshwaram, P Perera, S Kurukulasuriya, D Tikiriyadura, H de Silva, T Welikalage, N Renath, K Arachchilage and D Mudiyanselage

Match Details

Match: Bergamo Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Date: 5th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring encounter beckons at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, although there could be some assistance for the bowlers.

However, the batsmen have fared better in recent games with scores of over 100 also being registered in the ECS T10 Rome League.

With the conditions not likely to change much, both teams will ideally look to bat first and pile on the runs in the first innings. 80-85 is about par on this surface with the batsmen likely to target the shorter boundaries.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, M Sudharshana, M Kanageshwaram, M Singh, J Singh, B Singh, B Mihindukulasuriya, P Perera, H de Silva, D Singh and K Arachchilage

Captain: M Sudharshana, Vice-Captain: Jaspreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, M Sudharshana, D Mudiyanselage, M Singh, J Singh, B Singh, J Singh, P Perera, H de Silva, D Singh and K Arachchilage

Captain: M Sudharshana, Vice-Captain: B Singh