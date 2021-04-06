BCC vs MK Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Milan Match - April 6th, 2021

Bergamo CC will take on Milan Kingsgrove in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Milan on Tuesday.
It will be Bergamo’s second match of the day and their third game in the ECS T10 Milan. They defeated Bogliasco by five wickets in their opening fixture and will want to extend their winning momentum.
Meanwhile, Milan Kingsgrove had a mixed opening day. They were defeated by Bogliasco in their opening match. Milan Kingsgrove then beat Pioltello United by 46 runs in their second ECS T10 Milan outing.
Squads to choose from:
Bergamo CC
Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh
Milan Kingsgrove
Rajeewa Balasuriya, Joy Perera, Ali Usman, Ahmad Raza, Michele Batista, Warnakulasuriya Tharindu Niman Fernando, Deshan Lankahaluge Fernando, Sadeeth Varadharajah, Ejaz Ul Haq Yasin, Hasitha Bellanthuda, Ranhalug Arney Nisal, Dinuka Samarawickrama, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Dian De silva, Dinesh Dissanayaka, Keerthi Fernando Warnakulasuriya, Ganesh Puri, Waqar Tauqeer, Lahiru Vithanage, Lasitha Vithanage, Shaveen Bandara, Kamal Kariyawasam, Ahmed Muhammad, Anton Rodrigo.
Predicted Playing XIs
Bergamo CC
Baljit Singh, Manpreet Singh (wk), Sonu Lal, Jaspreet Singh (c), Chetan Kumar, Mandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Daljit Singh, Jaspal Singh, Kuldip Singh
Milan Kingsgrove
Joy Perera, Nimna Pauththuwadura, Ahmed Muhammad, Tharindu Fernando (c), Dinuka Samarawickrama, Ahmed Raza, Hasitha Priyange, Sadeeth Varadharajah (wk), Rajeewa Balasuriya, Lahiru Vithanage, Ganesh Puri
Match Details
Match: Bergamo CC vs Milan Kingsgrove, Match 7
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
Date and Time: 6th April, 2021, 5:00 PM IST
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Milan Cricket Ground favors the batsmen, with high scores being common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 102.
ECS T10 Milan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BCC vs MK)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Varadharajah, K Singh, B Singh, R K Banga, D Samarawickrama, T Fernando, N N D Silva, L Vithanage, N R Fernando, J Singh, D Fernando
Captain: T Fernando. Vice-captain: N N D Silva
Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Singh, B Singh, S Lal, D Samarawickrama, T Fernando, N N D Silva, L Vithanage, N R Fernando, J Singh, D Fernando, N Gidda
Captain: B Singh. Vice-captain: D Samarawickrama