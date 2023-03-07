BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Final

The Final match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Bud CC (BCC) squaring off against 91 Yards Club (NYC) at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday, March 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

91 Yards Club have secured five victories in eleven appearances. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last eleven matches of the tournament.

91 Yards Club possess quality players on their roster, but Bud CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs NYC Match Details

The Final match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on March 7 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs NYC, Final

Date and Time: 7th March 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Gauhati Town Club and 91 Yards Club, where a total of 261 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

BCC vs NYC Form Guide

BCC - Won 11 of their last 11 matches

NYC - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

BCC vs NYC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pushparaj Sharma ©, Parvez Aziz, Hardeep Singh, Swarupam Purkayastha, Nipan Deka, Erik Roy (wk), Abu Nechim, Riyan Parag, Abhilash Gogoi, Sundeep Rabha, Rohit Singh

NYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kunal Sakia (wk), Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Dubey, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Ray, Danish Ahmed, Ishan Ahmed, Kunal Sarma, Saurav Dihigya, Amit Sinha

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Roy

E Roy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Sakia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Wath

S Wath and H Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Purkayastha played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Parag

K Giri and R Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dipak and N Deka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Hussain is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs NYC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 1669 points in the last eleven matches.

N Deka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Deka as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 860 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs NYC, Final

N Deka

R Parag

R Dipak

H Singh

K Giri

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: H Singh, S Wath, S Purkayastha

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, D Ahmed, A Gogoi

Bowlers: N Deka, R Dipak, M Hussain

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sakia

Batters: H Singh, S Wath, S Purkayastha, I Ahmed

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, D Ahmed

Bowlers: N Deka, R Dipak, M Hussain

Poll : 0 votes