BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU Guwahati Premier League, Match 10

The 10th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will see Bud CC (BCC) squaring off against 91 Yards Club (NYC) at Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BCC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

91 Yards Club have lost both of their last two matches of the tournament. Bud CC, on the other hand, have won all of their last three matches.

91 Yards Club will give it their all to win the match, but Bud CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BCC vs NYC Match Details

The 10th match of the BYJU Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 23 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 6:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BCC vs NYC, Match 10

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the City Cricket Club and Gauhati Town Club, where a total of 404 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

BCC vs NYC Form Guide

BCC - W W W

NYC - L L

BCC vs NYC Probable Playing XI

BCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Pushparaj Sharma (c), Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Rishav Das, Hardeep Singh, Erik Roy (wk), Jitu Ali, Abhilash Gogoi, Riyan Parag, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz

NYC Playing XI

No injury updates

Kunal Sakia (wk), Siddhesh Wath (c), Kunal Sarma, Shubham Dubey, Biplab Saikia, Sunil Lachit, Roshan Topno, Ishan Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Hridip Deka, Reshab Dipak

BCC vs NYC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

E Roy

E Roy is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Sakia is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Singh

S Purkayastha and H Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Wath played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Parag

K Giri and R Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Ahmed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Deka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Dipak and N Deka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BCC vs NYC match captain and vice-captain choices

R Parag

R Parag will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 166 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last three matches.

H Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Das as he will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 102 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for BCC vs NYC, Match 10

N Deka

H Singh

R Dipak

S Purkayastha

R Parag

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: S Purkayastha, S Wath, H Singh

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, D Ahmed

Bowlers: N Deka, D Ripak, P Sharma, P Ray

Bud CC vs 91 Yards Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: E Roy

Batters: S Purkayastha, H Singh

All-rounders: K Giri, R Parag, D Ahmed, A Gogoi

Bowlers: N Deka, D Ripak, P Sharma, P Ray

