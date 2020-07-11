BCC vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for BCC vs PBVA match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Bohemian CC take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the today's second match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 5.

ECN Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The second match as part of the Czech T10 League's final week will pit the Bohemian CC against Prague Barbarians Vandals in an exciting encounter at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Bohemian CC finished atop the Group 1 points table with three wins and a washed out match from their four games, while the Vandals did commendably well to notch up a hat-trick of wins after falling to a loss in their opening group stage match.

However, given that both teams will have had the time to plan their strategies ahead of this important clash, expect sparks to fly in what promises to be another cracker of a contest.

Squads to choose from

Bohemian CC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

Prague Barbarian Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

BCC

SS Mukhtar, A Waqar, GM Hasanat, S Bhuiyan, RS Bist, A Farhad, J Iqbal, Z Mahood, PR Jagtap, W Ur-Rehman, WS Khan.

PBVA

S Davizi, H Gori, D Singh, P Balakrishnan, P Gangappa, J Hoque, A Sim, U Gali, J Stooman, S Madhireddy, B Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Bohemian CC v Prague Barbarians Vandals

Date: July 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

The quicker bowler have enjoyed some zip and bounce off the surfaces at Prague, and the trend is expected to continue at the Scott Page Field as well. However, the relatively shorter boundaries could see batsmen piling on the runs, and a high-scoring game is expected today.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

BCC v PBVA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P.R Jagtap, Z Mahmood, S Davizi, P Balakrishnan, J Iqbal, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, H Gori, A Waqar, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar.

Captain - S Davizi, Vice-captain - H Gori

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, Z Mahmood, S Davizi, P Balakrishnan, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, H Gori, H Hassan, A Waqar, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar.

Captain - S Bhuiyan , Vice-captain - D Singh